Madhucon Projects Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 51% YOY

Madhucon Projects Q1 Results Live : Madhucon Projects announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, revealing a 12.27% increase in revenue and a significant 51% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year.
However, the company experienced a decline of 43.84% in revenue and a staggering 300.84% increase in loss when compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a positive trend by declining 8.26% quarter-on-quarter and 21.27% year-on-year.
Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 87.25% quarter-on-quarter and 25.14% year-on-year, indicating operational efficiency.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.3, marking a 50.94% increase year-on-year.
In terms of returns, Madhucon Projects delivered -9.81% in the last week, with impressive returns of 34.33% in the last 6 months and 106.29% year-to-date.
Currently, the company boasts a market cap of ₹108.77 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹19.65 & ₹4.95 respectively.
Madhucon Projects Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|236.4
|420.95
|-43.84%
|210.55
|+12.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.67
|5.09
|-8.26%
|5.93
|-21.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.12
|1.54
|+556.1%
|10.02
|+1.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|264.82
|643.85
|-58.87%
|248.51
|+6.56%
|Operating Income
|-28.42
|-222.9
|+87.25%
|-37.96
|+25.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-6.67
|-12.92
|+48.39%
|-21.19
|+68.53%
|Net Income
|-9.58
|4.77
|-300.84%
|-19.55
|+51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.3
|0.64
|-303.12%
|-2.65
|+50.94%
