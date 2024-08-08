Madhucon Projects Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 51% YOY

Madhucon Projects Q1 Results Live : Madhucon Projects announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, revealing a 12.27% increase in revenue and a significant 51% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year.

However, the company experienced a decline of 43.84% in revenue and a staggering 300.84% increase in loss when compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a positive trend by declining 8.26% quarter-on-quarter and 21.27% year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 87.25% quarter-on-quarter and 25.14% year-on-year, indicating operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.3, marking a 50.94% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Madhucon Projects delivered -9.81% in the last week, with impressive returns of 34.33% in the last 6 months and 106.29% year-to-date.

Currently, the company boasts a market cap of ₹108.77 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹19.65 & ₹4.95 respectively.

Madhucon Projects Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 236.4 420.95 -43.84% 210.55 +12.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.67 5.09 -8.26% 5.93 -21.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.12 1.54 +556.1% 10.02 +1.03% Total Operating Expense 264.82 643.85 -58.87% 248.51 +6.56% Operating Income -28.42 -222.9 +87.25% -37.96 +25.14% Net Income Before Taxes -6.67 -12.92 +48.39% -21.19 +68.53% Net Income -9.58 4.77 -300.84% -19.55 +51% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.3 0.64 -303.12% -2.65 +50.94%