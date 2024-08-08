Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Madhucon Projects Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 51% YOY

Madhucon Projects Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 51% YOY

Livemint

Madhucon Projects Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.27% YoY & loss decreased by 51% YoY

Madhucon Projects Q1 Results Live

Madhucon Projects Q1 Results Live : Madhucon Projects announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, revealing a 12.27% increase in revenue and a significant 51% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year.

However, the company experienced a decline of 43.84% in revenue and a staggering 300.84% increase in loss when compared to the previous quarter.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a positive trend by declining 8.26% quarter-on-quarter and 21.27% year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 87.25% quarter-on-quarter and 25.14% year-on-year, indicating operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -1.3, marking a 50.94% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Madhucon Projects delivered -9.81% in the last week, with impressive returns of 34.33% in the last 6 months and 106.29% year-to-date.

Currently, the company boasts a market cap of 108.77 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 19.65 & 4.95 respectively.

Madhucon Projects Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue236.4420.95-43.84%210.55+12.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.675.09-8.26%5.93-21.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.121.54+556.1%10.02+1.03%
Total Operating Expense264.82643.85-58.87%248.51+6.56%
Operating Income-28.42-222.9+87.25%-37.96+25.14%
Net Income Before Taxes-6.67-12.92+48.39%-21.19+68.53%
Net Income-9.584.77-300.84%-19.55+51%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.30.64-303.12%-2.65+50.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-9.58Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹236.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.