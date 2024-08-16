Madras Fertilizers Q1 results : profit at ₹40.48Cr, Revenue increased by 23.93% YoY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Madras Fertilizers Q1 Results Live : Madras Fertilizers Q1 Results Live: Madras Fertilizers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 23.93% year-over-year and the profit came in at 40.48 crore. This is a significant turnaround as the company had reported a loss of 34.4 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. However, the revenue declined by 13.62% when compared to the previous quarter.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses surged by 132.85% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 108.09% year-over-year. Despite the rise in expenses, Madras Fertilizers managed to post a profit, highlighting operational improvements and efficiency gains.

The operating income saw a decline of 35.78% quarter-over-quarter but showed a massive increase of 410.64% year-over-year. This substantial year-over-year growth in operating income underscores the company's improved operational performance and cost management strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.51, reflecting a 217.29% increase year-over-year. This significant rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders and reflects the company's enhanced profitability.

In terms of market performance, Madras Fertilizers has delivered a -3.11% return in the last week, an 8.66% return over the last six months, and a -4.54% year-to-date return. These mixed performance metrics indicate varying investor sentiments and market conditions.

As of now, Madras Fertilizers has a market capitalization of 1703.37 crore with a 52-week high of 134 and a 52-week low of 71.45. The company's current standing in the market reflects its resilience and potential for future growth.

Madras Fertilizers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue655.15758.48-13.62%528.64+23.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total264.52113.6+132.85%127.12+108.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.28+134.38%3-0%
Total Operating Expense592.68661.2-10.36%548.75+8.01%
Operating Income62.4797.28-35.78%-20.11+410.64%
Net Income Before Taxes54.0994.61-42.83%-34.4+257.24%
Net Income40.4888.3-54.16%-34.4+217.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.515.11-50.92%-2.14+217.29%
FAQs
₹40.48Cr
₹655.15Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:05 AM IST
