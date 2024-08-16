Madras Fertilizers Q1 results : profit at ₹40.48Cr, Revenue increased by 23.93% YoY

Madras Fertilizers Q1 Results Live : Madras Fertilizers Q1 Results Live: Madras Fertilizers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 23.93% year-over-year and the profit came in at ₹40.48 crore. This is a significant turnaround as the company had reported a loss of ₹34.4 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. However, the revenue declined by 13.62% when compared to the previous quarter.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses surged by 132.85% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 108.09% year-over-year. Despite the rise in expenses, Madras Fertilizers managed to post a profit, highlighting operational improvements and efficiency gains.

The operating income saw a decline of 35.78% quarter-over-quarter but showed a massive increase of 410.64% year-over-year. This substantial year-over-year growth in operating income underscores the company's improved operational performance and cost management strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.51, reflecting a 217.29% increase year-over-year. This significant rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders and reflects the company's enhanced profitability.

In terms of market performance, Madras Fertilizers has delivered a -3.11% return in the last week, an 8.66% return over the last six months, and a -4.54% year-to-date return. These mixed performance metrics indicate varying investor sentiments and market conditions.

As of now, Madras Fertilizers has a market capitalization of ₹1703.37 crore with a 52-week high of ₹134 and a 52-week low of ₹71.45. The company's current standing in the market reflects its resilience and potential for future growth.

Madras Fertilizers Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 655.15 758.48 -13.62% 528.64 +23.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 264.52 113.6 +132.85% 127.12 +108.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 3 1.28 +134.38% 3 -0% Total Operating Expense 592.68 661.2 -10.36% 548.75 +8.01% Operating Income 62.47 97.28 -35.78% -20.11 +410.64% Net Income Before Taxes 54.09 94.61 -42.83% -34.4 +257.24% Net Income 40.48 88.3 -54.16% -34.4 +217.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.51 5.11 -50.92% -2.14 +217.29%