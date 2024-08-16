Madras Fertilizers Q1 results : profit at ₹40.48Cr, Revenue increased by 23.93% YoY

Madras Fertilizers Q1 Results Live : Madras Fertilizers Q1 Results Live: Madras Fertilizers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 23.93% year-over-year and the profit came in at ₹40.48 crore. This is a significant turnaround as the company had reported a loss of ₹34.4 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. However, the revenue declined by 13.62% when compared to the previous quarter.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses surged by 132.85% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 108.09% year-over-year. Despite the rise in expenses, Madras Fertilizers managed to post a profit, highlighting operational improvements and efficiency gains.
The operating income saw a decline of 35.78% quarter-over-quarter but showed a massive increase of 410.64% year-over-year. This substantial year-over-year growth in operating income underscores the company's improved operational performance and cost management strategies.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.51, reflecting a 217.29% increase year-over-year. This significant rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders and reflects the company's enhanced profitability.
In terms of market performance, Madras Fertilizers has delivered a -3.11% return in the last week, an 8.66% return over the last six months, and a -4.54% year-to-date return. These mixed performance metrics indicate varying investor sentiments and market conditions.
As of now, Madras Fertilizers has a market capitalization of ₹1703.37 crore with a 52-week high of ₹134 and a 52-week low of ₹71.45. The company's current standing in the market reflects its resilience and potential for future growth.
Madras Fertilizers Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|655.15
|758.48
|-13.62%
|528.64
|+23.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|264.52
|113.6
|+132.85%
|127.12
|+108.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3
|1.28
|+134.38%
|3
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|592.68
|661.2
|-10.36%
|548.75
|+8.01%
|Operating Income
|62.47
|97.28
|-35.78%
|-20.11
|+410.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|54.09
|94.61
|-42.83%
|-34.4
|+257.24%
|Net Income
|40.48
|88.3
|-54.16%
|-34.4
|+217.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.51
|5.11
|-50.92%
|-2.14
|+217.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹40.48Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹655.15Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar