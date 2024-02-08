Mafatlal Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1829.03% YoY

Mafatlal Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 47.95% & the profit increased by 1829.03% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 36.15% and the profit decreased by 18.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.79% q-o-q & increased by 11.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 44.54% q-o-q & increased by 19.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.37 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1035.6% Y-o-Y.
Mafatlal Industries has delivered 1.74% return in the last 1 week, 69.71% return in the last 6 months, and 11.87% YTD return.
Currently, Mafatlal Industries has a market cap of ₹1105.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹173 & ₹37 respectively.
Mafatlal Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|420.16
|308.61
|+36.15%
|283.99
|+47.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.4
|15.68
|-1.79%
|13.83
|+11.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.62
|3.84
|-5.73%
|3.8
|-4.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|418.28
|305.22
|+37.04%
|282.42
|+48.11%
|Operating Income
|1.88
|3.39
|-44.54%
|1.57
|+19.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|17.07
|20.93
|-18.44%
|0.88
|+1829.03%
|Net Income
|17.07
|20.93
|-18.44%
|0.88
|+1829.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.37
|2.92
|-18.84%
|0.21
|+1035.6%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹17.07Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹420.16Cr
