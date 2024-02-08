Mafatlal Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1829.03% YoY

Mafatlal Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 47.95% & the profit increased by 1829.03% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 36.15% and the profit decreased by 18.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.79% q-o-q & increased by 11.33% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 44.54% q-o-q & increased by 19.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.37 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1035.6% Y-o-Y.

Mafatlal Industries has delivered 1.74% return in the last 1 week, 69.71% return in the last 6 months, and 11.87% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Mafatlal Industries has a market cap of ₹1105.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹173 & ₹37 respectively. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Mafatlal Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 420.16 308.61 +36.15% 283.99 +47.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.4 15.68 -1.79% 13.83 +11.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.62 3.84 -5.73% 3.8 -4.77% Total Operating Expense 418.28 305.22 +37.04% 282.42 +48.11% Operating Income 1.88 3.39 -44.54% 1.57 +19.48% Net Income Before Taxes 17.07 20.93 -18.44% 0.88 +1829.03% Net Income 17.07 20.93 -18.44% 0.88 +1829.03% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.37 2.92 -18.84% 0.21 +1035.6%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹17.07Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹420.16Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!