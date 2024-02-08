Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mafatlal Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1829.03% YoY

Mafatlal Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1829.03% YoY

Livemint

Mafatlal Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 47.95% YoY & Profit Increased by 1829.03% YoY

Mafatlal Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Mafatlal Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 47.95% & the profit increased by 1829.03% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 36.15% and the profit decreased by 18.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.79% q-o-q & increased by 11.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 44.54% q-o-q & increased by 19.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.37 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1035.6% Y-o-Y.

Mafatlal Industries has delivered 1.74% return in the last 1 week, 69.71% return in the last 6 months, and 11.87% YTD return.

Currently, Mafatlal Industries has a market cap of 1105.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of 173 & 37 respectively.

Mafatlal Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue420.16308.61+36.15%283.99+47.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.415.68-1.79%13.83+11.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.623.84-5.73%3.8-4.77%
Total Operating Expense418.28305.22+37.04%282.42+48.11%
Operating Income1.883.39-44.54%1.57+19.48%
Net Income Before Taxes17.0720.93-18.44%0.88+1829.03%
Net Income17.0720.93-18.44%0.88+1829.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.372.92-18.84%0.21+1035.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17.07Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹420.16Cr

