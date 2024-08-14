Magadh Sugar & Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.48% YoY

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q1 Results Live : Magadh Sugar & Energy declared its Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 19.51% year-over-year (YoY), but the profit saw a decline of 26.48% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.74%, while the profit plummeted by 75.63%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a decline of 24.43% on a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis but saw an increase of 12.37% YoY. This indicates a mixed trend in the company's expense management over different periods.
Operating income for the quarter was down by 61.15% QoQ and decreased by 9.8% YoY. This drop in operating income reflects the challenges the company faced in maintaining its operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹8.11, which marks a decrease of 26.47% YoY. The decline in EPS is in line with the company's reduced profit figures.
Despite the fall in profit, Magadh Sugar & Energy has delivered a 3.65% return in the last week, 16.91% return over the last 6 months, and an 11.09% year-to-date (YTD) return. This indicates that the company's stock has performed reasonably well despite the downturn in profitability.
Currently, Magadh Sugar & Energy has a market capitalization of ₹1060.61 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹860.36, while the 52-week low is ₹462.11, showcasing a significant range in its stock price over the past year.
Magadh Sugar & Energy Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|359.39
|288.12
|+24.74%
|300.71
|+19.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.69
|19.44
|-24.43%
|13.07
|+12.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.54
|6.44
|+1.57%
|6.3
|+3.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|330.66
|214.15
|+54.4%
|268.86
|+22.99%
|Operating Income
|28.74
|73.97
|-61.15%
|31.86
|-9.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.9
|63.14
|-74.82%
|20.78
|-23.49%
|Net Income
|11.43
|46.88
|-75.63%
|15.54
|-26.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.11
|33.27
|-75.62%
|11.03
|-26.47%
