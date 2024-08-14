Magadh Sugar & Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.48% YoY

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 19.51% YoY & profit decreased by 26.48% YoY

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Magadh Sugar & Energy Q1 Results Live
Magadh Sugar & Energy Q1 Results Live

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q1 Results Live : Magadh Sugar & Energy declared its Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 19.51% year-over-year (YoY), but the profit saw a decline of 26.48% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.74%, while the profit plummeted by 75.63%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a decline of 24.43% on a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis but saw an increase of 12.37% YoY. This indicates a mixed trend in the company's expense management over different periods.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 61.15% QoQ and decreased by 9.8% YoY. This drop in operating income reflects the challenges the company faced in maintaining its operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 8.11, which marks a decrease of 26.47% YoY. The decline in EPS is in line with the company's reduced profit figures.

Despite the fall in profit, Magadh Sugar & Energy has delivered a 3.65% return in the last week, 16.91% return over the last 6 months, and an 11.09% year-to-date (YTD) return. This indicates that the company's stock has performed reasonably well despite the downturn in profitability.

Currently, Magadh Sugar & Energy has a market capitalization of 1060.61 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at 860.36, while the 52-week low is 462.11, showcasing a significant range in its stock price over the past year.

Magadh Sugar & Energy Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue359.39288.12+24.74%300.71+19.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.6919.44-24.43%13.07+12.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.546.44+1.57%6.3+3.79%
Total Operating Expense330.66214.15+54.4%268.86+22.99%
Operating Income28.7473.97-61.15%31.86-9.8%
Net Income Before Taxes15.963.14-74.82%20.78-23.49%
Net Income11.4346.88-75.63%15.54-26.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.1133.27-75.62%11.03-26.47%
FAQs
₹11.43Cr
₹359.39Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:19 AM IST
