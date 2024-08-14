Magadh Sugar & Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.48% YoY

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q1 Results Live : Magadh Sugar & Energy declared its Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 19.51% year-over-year (YoY), but the profit saw a decline of 26.48% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.74%, while the profit plummeted by 75.63%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a decline of 24.43% on a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis but saw an increase of 12.37% YoY. This indicates a mixed trend in the company's expense management over different periods.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 61.15% QoQ and decreased by 9.8% YoY. This drop in operating income reflects the challenges the company faced in maintaining its operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹8.11, which marks a decrease of 26.47% YoY. The decline in EPS is in line with the company's reduced profit figures.

Despite the fall in profit, Magadh Sugar & Energy has delivered a 3.65% return in the last week, 16.91% return over the last 6 months, and an 11.09% year-to-date (YTD) return. This indicates that the company's stock has performed reasonably well despite the downturn in profitability.

Currently, Magadh Sugar & Energy has a market capitalization of ₹1060.61 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹860.36, while the 52-week low is ₹462.11, showcasing a significant range in its stock price over the past year.

Magadh Sugar & Energy Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 359.39 288.12 +24.74% 300.71 +19.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.69 19.44 -24.43% 13.07 +12.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.54 6.44 +1.57% 6.3 +3.79% Total Operating Expense 330.66 214.15 +54.4% 268.86 +22.99% Operating Income 28.74 73.97 -61.15% 31.86 -9.8% Net Income Before Taxes 15.9 63.14 -74.82% 20.78 -23.49% Net Income 11.43 46.88 -75.63% 15.54 -26.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.11 33.27 -75.62% 11.03 -26.47%