Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Magadh Sugar & Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.48% YoY

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.48% YoY

Livemint

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 19.51% YoY & profit decreased by 26.48% YoY

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q1 Results Live

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q1 Results Live : Magadh Sugar & Energy declared its Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 19.51% year-over-year (YoY), but the profit saw a decline of 26.48% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.74%, while the profit plummeted by 75.63%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a decline of 24.43% on a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis but saw an increase of 12.37% YoY. This indicates a mixed trend in the company's expense management over different periods.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income for the quarter was down by 61.15% QoQ and decreased by 9.8% YoY. This drop in operating income reflects the challenges the company faced in maintaining its operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 8.11, which marks a decrease of 26.47% YoY. The decline in EPS is in line with the company's reduced profit figures.

Despite the fall in profit, Magadh Sugar & Energy has delivered a 3.65% return in the last week, 16.91% return over the last 6 months, and an 11.09% year-to-date (YTD) return. This indicates that the company's stock has performed reasonably well despite the downturn in profitability.

Currently, Magadh Sugar & Energy has a market capitalization of 1060.61 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at 860.36, while the 52-week low is 462.11, showcasing a significant range in its stock price over the past year.

Magadh Sugar & Energy Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue359.39288.12+24.74%300.71+19.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.6919.44-24.43%13.07+12.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.546.44+1.57%6.3+3.79%
Total Operating Expense330.66214.15+54.4%268.86+22.99%
Operating Income28.7473.97-61.15%31.86-9.8%
Net Income Before Taxes15.963.14-74.82%20.78-23.49%
Net Income11.4346.88-75.63%15.54-26.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.1133.27-75.62%11.03-26.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11.43Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹359.39Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.