Magadh Sugar & Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 78.3% YOY

Magadh Sugar & Energy declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.2% & the profit increased by 78.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.44% and the profit increased by 157.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.66% q-o-q & increased by 15.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 104.8% q-o-q & increased by 41.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹27.61 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 78.36% Y-o-Y.

Magadh Sugar & Energy has delivered -4.35% return in the last 1 week, 34.99% return in the last 6 months, and -6.12% YTD return.

Currently, Magadh Sugar & Energy has a market cap of ₹901.86 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹865.65 & ₹288 respectively.

Magadh Sugar & Energy Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 218.54 289.21 -24.44% 209.72 +4.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.05 13.15 +29.66% 14.82 +15.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.36 6.33 +0.37% 6.34 +0.31% Total Operating Expense 163.57 262.37 -37.66% 170.76 -4.21% Operating Income 54.97 26.84 +104.8% 38.96 +41.08% Net Income Before Taxes 52.13 20.54 +153.82% 33.91 +53.75% Net Income 38.91 15.08 +157.99% 21.82 +78.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 27.61 10.7 +158.04% 15.48 +78.36%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹38.91Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹218.54Cr

