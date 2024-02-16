Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Magadh Sugar & Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 78.3% YOY

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 78.3% YOY

Livemint

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 4.2% YoY & Profit Increased by 78.3% YoY

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live

Magadh Sugar & Energy declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.2% & the profit increased by 78.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.44% and the profit increased by 157.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.66% q-o-q & increased by 15.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 104.8% q-o-q & increased by 41.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 27.61 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 78.36% Y-o-Y.

Magadh Sugar & Energy has delivered -4.35% return in the last 1 week, 34.99% return in the last 6 months, and -6.12% YTD return.

Currently, Magadh Sugar & Energy has a market cap of 901.86 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 865.65 & 288 respectively.

Magadh Sugar & Energy Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue218.54289.21-24.44%209.72+4.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.0513.15+29.66%14.82+15.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.366.33+0.37%6.34+0.31%
Total Operating Expense163.57262.37-37.66%170.76-4.21%
Operating Income54.9726.84+104.8%38.96+41.08%
Net Income Before Taxes52.1320.54+153.82%33.91+53.75%
Net Income38.9115.08+157.99%21.82+78.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS27.6110.7+158.04%15.48+78.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹38.91Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹218.54Cr

