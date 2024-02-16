Magadh Sugar & Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 78.3% YOY

Magadh Sugar & Energy declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.2% & the profit increased by 78.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.44% and the profit increased by 157.99%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.66% q-o-q & increased by 15.09% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 104.8% q-o-q & increased by 41.08% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹27.61 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 78.36% Y-o-Y.
Magadh Sugar & Energy has delivered -4.35% return in the last 1 week, 34.99% return in the last 6 months, and -6.12% YTD return.
Currently, Magadh Sugar & Energy has a market cap of ₹901.86 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹865.65 & ₹288 respectively.
Magadh Sugar & Energy Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|218.54
|289.21
|-24.44%
|209.72
|+4.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.05
|13.15
|+29.66%
|14.82
|+15.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.36
|6.33
|+0.37%
|6.34
|+0.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|163.57
|262.37
|-37.66%
|170.76
|-4.21%
|Operating Income
|54.97
|26.84
|+104.8%
|38.96
|+41.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|52.13
|20.54
|+153.82%
|33.91
|+53.75%
|Net Income
|38.91
|15.08
|+157.99%
|21.82
|+78.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|27.61
|10.7
|+158.04%
|15.48
|+78.36%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹38.91Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹218.54Cr
