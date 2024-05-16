Hello User
Magadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 33.75% YOY

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 33.75% YOY

Livemint

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.49% YoY & profit increased by 33.75% YoY

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : Magadh Sugar & Energy announced its Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a 3.49% decrease in revenue compared to the previous year. However, the company saw a significant 33.75% increase in profit year over year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Magadh Sugar & Energy experienced a revenue growth of 31.84% and a profit increase of 20.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses increased by 13.98% quarter over quarter but decreased by 14.86% year over year.

Operating income showed a positive trend, rising by 34.57% sequentially and 19.79% year over year for Magadh Sugar & Energy.

The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of 33.27 for Q4, marking a 33.61% increase year over year.

Magadh Sugar & Energy's stock performance includes a 10.04% return in the last 1 week, -1.06% return over the last 6 months, and a 4.25% year-to-date return.

Currently, Magadh Sugar & Energy has a market capitalization of 1001.49 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 865.65 & 352.65 respectively.

Magadh Sugar & Energy Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue288.12218.54+31.84%298.55-3.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.4417.05+13.98%22.83-14.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.446.36+1.27%6.29+2.3%
Total Operating Expense214.15163.57+30.93%236.8-9.57%
Operating Income73.9754.97+34.57%61.75+19.79%
Net Income Before Taxes63.1452.13+21.13%53.34+18.37%
Net Income46.8838.91+20.49%35.05+33.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS33.2727.61+20.5%24.9+33.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹46.88Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹288.12Cr

