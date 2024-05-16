Magadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 33.75% YOY

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : Magadh Sugar & Energy announced its Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a 3.49% decrease in revenue compared to the previous year. However, the company saw a significant 33.75% increase in profit year over year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Magadh Sugar & Energy experienced a revenue growth of 31.84% and a profit increase of 20.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses increased by 13.98% quarter over quarter but decreased by 14.86% year over year.
Operating income showed a positive trend, rising by 34.57% sequentially and 19.79% year over year for Magadh Sugar & Energy.
The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹33.27 for Q4, marking a 33.61% increase year over year.
Magadh Sugar & Energy's stock performance includes a 10.04% return in the last 1 week, -1.06% return over the last 6 months, and a 4.25% year-to-date return.
Currently, Magadh Sugar & Energy has a market capitalization of ₹1001.49 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹865.65 & ₹352.65 respectively.
Magadh Sugar & Energy Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|288.12
|218.54
|+31.84%
|298.55
|-3.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.44
|17.05
|+13.98%
|22.83
|-14.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.44
|6.36
|+1.27%
|6.29
|+2.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|214.15
|163.57
|+30.93%
|236.8
|-9.57%
|Operating Income
|73.97
|54.97
|+34.57%
|61.75
|+19.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|63.14
|52.13
|+21.13%
|53.34
|+18.37%
|Net Income
|46.88
|38.91
|+20.49%
|35.05
|+33.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|33.27
|27.61
|+20.5%
|24.9
|+33.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹46.88Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹288.12Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!