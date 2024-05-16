Magadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 33.75% YOY

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.49% YoY & profit increased by 33.75% YoY

Magadh Sugar & Energy Q4 Results Live : Magadh Sugar & Energy announced its Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a 3.49% decrease in revenue compared to the previous year. However, the company saw a significant 33.75% increase in profit year over year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Magadh Sugar & Energy experienced a revenue growth of 31.84% and a profit increase of 20.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses increased by 13.98% quarter over quarter but decreased by 14.86% year over year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income showed a positive trend, rising by 34.57% sequentially and 19.79% year over year for Magadh Sugar & Energy.

The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹33.27 for Q4, marking a 33.61% increase year over year.

Magadh Sugar & Energy's stock performance includes a 10.04% return in the last 1 week, -1.06% return over the last 6 months, and a 4.25% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Magadh Sugar & Energy has a market capitalization of ₹1001.49 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹865.65 & ₹352.65 respectively.

Magadh Sugar & Energy Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 288.12 218.54 +31.84% 298.55 -3.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.44 17.05 +13.98% 22.83 -14.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.44 6.36 +1.27% 6.29 +2.3% Total Operating Expense 214.15 163.57 +30.93% 236.8 -9.57% Operating Income 73.97 54.97 +34.57% 61.75 +19.79% Net Income Before Taxes 63.14 52.13 +21.13% 53.34 +18.37% Net Income 46.88 38.91 +20.49% 35.05 +33.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 33.27 27.61 +20.5% 24.9 +33.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹46.88Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹288.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!