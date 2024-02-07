Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Magna Electro Castings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 7.45% YoY

Magna Electro Castings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 7.45% YoY

Livemint

Magna Electro Castings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 9.01% YoY & profit decreased by 7.45% YoY

Magna Electro Castings Q3 FY24 Results Live

Magna Electro Castings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.01% & the profit decreased by 7.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.51% and the profit decreased by 6.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.12% q-o-q & increased by 13.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.63% q-o-q & decreased by 5.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.34 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 7.44% Y-o-Y.

Magna Electro Castings has delivered -7.93% return in the last 1 week, -10.82% return in the last 6 months, and -5.84% YTD return.

Currently, Magna Electro Castings has a market cap of 191.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 593.85 & 254 respectively.

Magna Electro Castings Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue35.1536.81-4.51%38.63-9.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.634.93-6.12%4.1+13.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.081.09-0.79%1.26-14.44%
Total Operating Expense30.5832.21-5.06%33.81-9.56%
Operating Income4.574.6-0.63%4.82-5.18%
Net Income Before Taxes4.845.03-3.9%5.09-5.04%
Net Income3.533.77-6.37%3.81-7.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.348.91-6.4%9.01-7.44%

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.53Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹35.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.