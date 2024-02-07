Magna Electro Castings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 7.45% YoY

Magna Electro Castings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.01% & the profit decreased by 7.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.51% and the profit decreased by 6.37%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.12% q-o-q & increased by 13.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.63% q-o-q & decreased by 5.18% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹8.34 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 7.44% Y-o-Y.

Magna Electro Castings has delivered -7.93% return in the last 1 week, -10.82% return in the last 6 months, and -5.84% YTD return.

Currently, Magna Electro Castings has a market cap of ₹191.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹593.85 & ₹254 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Magna Electro Castings Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 35.15 36.81 -4.51% 38.63 -9.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.63 4.93 -6.12% 4.1 +13.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.08 1.09 -0.79% 1.26 -14.44% Total Operating Expense 30.58 32.21 -5.06% 33.81 -9.56% Operating Income 4.57 4.6 -0.63% 4.82 -5.18% Net Income Before Taxes 4.84 5.03 -3.9% 5.09 -5.04% Net Income 3.53 3.77 -6.37% 3.81 -7.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.34 8.91 -6.4% 9.01 -7.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.53Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹35.15Cr

