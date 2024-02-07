Magna Electro Castings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 7.45% YoY

Magna Electro Castings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.01% & the profit decreased by 7.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.51% and the profit decreased by 6.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.12% q-o-q & increased by 13.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.63% q-o-q & decreased by 5.18% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.34 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 7.44% Y-o-Y.
Magna Electro Castings has delivered -7.93% return in the last 1 week, -10.82% return in the last 6 months, and -5.84% YTD return.
Currently, Magna Electro Castings has a market cap of ₹191.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹593.85 & ₹254 respectively.
Magna Electro Castings Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|35.15
|36.81
|-4.51%
|38.63
|-9.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.63
|4.93
|-6.12%
|4.1
|+13.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.08
|1.09
|-0.79%
|1.26
|-14.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|30.58
|32.21
|-5.06%
|33.81
|-9.56%
|Operating Income
|4.57
|4.6
|-0.63%
|4.82
|-5.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.84
|5.03
|-3.9%
|5.09
|-5.04%
|Net Income
|3.53
|3.77
|-6.37%
|3.81
|-7.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.34
|8.91
|-6.4%
|9.01
|-7.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.53Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹35.15Cr
