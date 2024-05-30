Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Magna Electro Castings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 48.64% YOY

Magna Electro Castings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 48.64% YOY

Livemint

Magna Electro Castings Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.29% YoY & profit increased by 48.64% YoY

Magna Electro Castings Q4 Results Live

Magna Electro Castings Q4 Results Live : Magna Electro Castings declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.29% & the profit increased by 48.64% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.4% and the profit increased by 15.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.64% q-o-q & increased by 11.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.68% q-o-q & increased by 62.9% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.65 for Q4 which increased by 48.54% Y-o-Y.

Magna Electro Castings has delivered 3.34% return in the last 1 week, -0.32% return in last 6 months and -2.21% YTD return.

Currently the Magna Electro Castings has a market cap of 198.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of 593.85 & 310 respectively.

Magna Electro Castings Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue36.3535.15+3.4%36.82-1.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.564.63-1.64%4.1+11.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.151.08+6.48%1.43-19.26%
Total Operating Expense31.2430.58+2.16%33.69-7.26%
Operating Income5.114.57+11.68%3.14+62.9%
Net Income Before Taxes5.544.84+14.55%3.87+43.21%
Net Income4.093.53+15.76%2.75+48.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.658.34+15.71%6.5+48.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.09Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹36.35Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.