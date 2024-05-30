Magna Electro Castings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 48.64% YOY

Magna Electro Castings Q4 Results Live : Magna Electro Castings declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.29% & the profit increased by 48.64% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.4% and the profit increased by 15.76%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.64% q-o-q & increased by 11.09% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 11.68% q-o-q & increased by 62.9% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.65 for Q4 which increased by 48.54% Y-o-Y.
Magna Electro Castings has delivered 3.34% return in the last 1 week, -0.32% return in last 6 months and -2.21% YTD return.
Currently the Magna Electro Castings has a market cap of ₹198.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹593.85 & ₹310 respectively.
Magna Electro Castings Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|36.35
|35.15
|+3.4%
|36.82
|-1.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.56
|4.63
|-1.64%
|4.1
|+11.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.15
|1.08
|+6.48%
|1.43
|-19.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|31.24
|30.58
|+2.16%
|33.69
|-7.26%
|Operating Income
|5.11
|4.57
|+11.68%
|3.14
|+62.9%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.54
|4.84
|+14.55%
|3.87
|+43.21%
|Net Income
|4.09
|3.53
|+15.76%
|2.75
|+48.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.65
|8.34
|+15.71%
|6.5
|+48.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.09Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹36.35Cr
