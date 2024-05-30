Magna Electro Castings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 48.64% YOY

Magna Electro Castings Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.29% YoY & profit increased by 48.64% YoY

Magna Electro Castings Q4 Results Live : Magna Electro Castings declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.29% & the profit increased by 48.64% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.4% and the profit increased by 15.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.64% q-o-q & increased by 11.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.68% q-o-q & increased by 62.9% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.65 for Q4 which increased by 48.54% Y-o-Y.

Magna Electro Castings has delivered 3.34% return in the last 1 week, -0.32% return in last 6 months and -2.21% YTD return.

Currently the Magna Electro Castings has a market cap of ₹198.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹593.85 & ₹310 respectively.

Magna Electro Castings Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 36.35 35.15 +3.4% 36.82 -1.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.56 4.63 -1.64% 4.1 +11.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.15 1.08 +6.48% 1.43 -19.26% Total Operating Expense 31.24 30.58 +2.16% 33.69 -7.26% Operating Income 5.11 4.57 +11.68% 3.14 +62.9% Net Income Before Taxes 5.54 4.84 +14.55% 3.87 +43.21% Net Income 4.09 3.53 +15.76% 2.75 +48.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.65 8.34 +15.71% 6.5 +48.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.09Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹36.35Cr

