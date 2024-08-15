Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 113330.18% YoY

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Q1 Results Live : Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation declared its Q1 results on August 13, 2024, showcasing a stellar performance with a remarkable year-on-year (YoY) growth. The company's revenue surged by an astonishing 1347.13% while its profit skyrocketed by 113330.18% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue and profit figures remained unchanged, reflecting a 0% decline quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). This stability suggests a consistent performance by the company over the last two quarters.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a significant YoY increase of 47.72%. However, these expenses remained flat on a QoQ basis, indicating effective cost control measures in the short term.

Operating income for Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation increased by an impressive 1538.74% YoY, while there was no change QoQ. This substantial YoY growth underscores the company's operational efficiency and ability to generate higher income from its core activities.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹306.8, marking a phenomenal increase of 113529.29% YoY. This surge in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and its positive impact on shareholder value.

Over the past week, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation has delivered an 11.44% return, adding to the 24.18% return over the last six months and a 13.19% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation boasts a market capitalization of ₹239.75 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹184.7 and ₹105.4 respectively, indicating significant growth potential and volatility in the stock's trading range.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6.88 6.88 -0% 0.48 +1347.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.74 0.74 -0% 0.5 +47.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.01 -2.94% Total Operating Expense 0.29 0.29 -0% 0.93 -68.9% Operating Income 6.59 6.59 -0% -0.46 +1538.74% Net Income Before Taxes 434.37 434.37 -0% 0.38 +113608.51% Net Income 433.3 433.3 -0% 0.38 +113330.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 306.8 306.8 -0% 0.27 +113529.29%