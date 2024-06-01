Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Q4 results : profit at ₹433.3Cr, Revenue increased by 1278.95% YoY

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Q4 Results Live : Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1278.95% & the profit came at ₹433.3cr. It is noteworthy that Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation had declared a loss of ₹44.92cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 989.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.1% q-o-q & increased by 6.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5099.68% q-o-q & increased by 625.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹306.8 for Q4, which increased by 1067.45% Y-o-Y.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation has delivered -3.46% return in the last 1 week, 6.03% return in the last 6 months, and -1.73% YTD return.

Currently, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation has a market cap of ₹208.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹183.95 & ₹100.55 respectively.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6.88 0.63 +989.87% 0.5 +1278.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.74 0.59 +25.1% 0.7 +6.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -1.98% 0.01 -3.88% Total Operating Expense 0.29 0.5 -42.47% 1.75 -83.43% Operating Income 6.59 0.13 +5099.68% -1.25 +625.95% Net Income Before Taxes 434.37 -89.7 +584.24% -44.81 +1069.39% Net Income 433.3 -89.7 +583.05% -44.92 +1064.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 306.8 -63.82 +580.7% -31.71 +1067.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹433.3Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹6.88Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!