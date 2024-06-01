Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Q4 results : profit at ₹433.3Cr, Revenue increased by 1278.95% YoY
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Q4 Results Live : Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1278.95% & the profit came at ₹433.3cr. It is noteworthy that Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation had declared a loss of ₹44.92cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 989.87%.