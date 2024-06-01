Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Q4 results : profit at ₹433.3Cr, Revenue increased by 1278.95% YoY

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Q4 Results Live : Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1278.95% & the profit came at ₹433.3cr. It is noteworthy that Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation had declared a loss of ₹44.92cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 989.87%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.1% q-o-q & increased by 6.54% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 5099.68% q-o-q & increased by 625.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹306.8 for Q4, which increased by 1067.45% Y-o-Y.
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation has delivered -3.46% return in the last 1 week, 6.03% return in the last 6 months, and -1.73% YTD return.
Currently, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation has a market cap of ₹208.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹183.95 & ₹100.55 respectively.
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6.88
|0.63
|+989.87%
|0.5
|+1278.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.74
|0.59
|+25.1%
|0.7
|+6.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-1.98%
|0.01
|-3.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.29
|0.5
|-42.47%
|1.75
|-83.43%
|Operating Income
|6.59
|0.13
|+5099.68%
|-1.25
|+625.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|434.37
|-89.7
|+584.24%
|-44.81
|+1069.39%
|Net Income
|433.3
|-89.7
|+583.05%
|-44.92
|+1064.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|306.8
|-63.82
|+580.7%
|-31.71
|+1067.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹433.3Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹6.88Cr
