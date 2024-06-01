Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Q4 results : profit at 433.3Cr, Revenue increased by 1278.95% YoY

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Q4 results : profit at ₹433.3Cr, Revenue increased by 1278.95% YoY

Livemint

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Q4 results : Revenue increased by 1278.95% YoY & profit at 433.3Cr

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Q4 Results Live

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Q4 Results Live : Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1278.95% & the profit came at 433.3cr. It is noteworthy that Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation had declared a loss of 44.92cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 989.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.1% q-o-q & increased by 6.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5099.68% q-o-q & increased by 625.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 306.8 for Q4, which increased by 1067.45% Y-o-Y.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation has delivered -3.46% return in the last 1 week, 6.03% return in the last 6 months, and -1.73% YTD return.

Currently, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation has a market cap of 208.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of 183.95 & 100.55 respectively.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6.880.63+989.87%0.5+1278.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.740.59+25.1%0.7+6.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-1.98%0.01-3.88%
Total Operating Expense0.290.5-42.47%1.75-83.43%
Operating Income6.590.13+5099.68%-1.25+625.95%
Net Income Before Taxes434.37-89.7+584.24%-44.81+1069.39%
Net Income433.3-89.7+583.05%-44.92+1064.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS306.8-63.82+580.7%-31.71+1067.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹433.3Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹6.88Cr

