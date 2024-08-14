Mahan Industries Q1 results: profit at ₹0.06Cr, Revenue increased by 110.46% YoY

Mahan Industries Q1 Results Live : Mahan Industries Q1 Results Live: On 12 August 2024, Mahan Industries declared their Q1 results, showcasing a significant surge in performance metrics. The company's topline increased by an impressive 110.46% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit came in at ₹0.06 crore. This is a noteworthy improvement considering that the company had declared a loss of ₹0.01 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by a staggering 251.95%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 31.41% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but increased by 45.6% YoY. This indicates that while the company has managed to control costs on a quarterly basis, the annual figures still reflect increased expenditure.
Operating income has also shown a remarkable improvement, up by 201.74% q-o-q and an extraordinary 1234.33% YoY. This substantial rise in operating income underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and revenue-generating capabilities.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.02, marking an increase of 1192.9% YoY. This surge in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting the company's enhanced profitability.
Despite the positive quarterly results, Mahan Industries has delivered a -2.9% return in the last week. However, the company has shown robust performance over a longer period, with a 53.57% return in the last 6 months and an impressive 198.02% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, Mahan Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹10.84 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3.6 and a low of ₹0.54, indicating significant volatility and potential for growth in its market valuation.
Mahan Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.46
|0.13
|+251.95%
|0.22
|+110.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.05
|0.07
|-31.41%
|0.03
|+45.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.38
|0.21
|+87.11%
|0.23
|+70.52%
|Operating Income
|0.08
|-0.07
|+201.74%
|-0.01
|+1234.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.08
|-0.07
|+204.53%
|-0.01
|+1253.03%
|Net Income
|0.06
|-0.07
|+180.14%
|-0.01
|+962.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|-0.01
|+311.64%
|-0
|+1192.9%
