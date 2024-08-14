Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahan Industries Q1 results: profit at 0.06Cr, Revenue increased by 110.46% YoY

Mahan Industries Q1 results: profit at ₹0.06Cr, Revenue increased by 110.46% YoY

Livemint

Mahan Industries Q1 results: Revenue increased by 110.46% YoY & profit at 0.06Cr

Mahan Industries Q1 Results Live

Mahan Industries Q1 Results Live : Mahan Industries Q1 Results Live: On 12 August 2024, Mahan Industries declared their Q1 results, showcasing a significant surge in performance metrics. The company's topline increased by an impressive 110.46% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit came in at 0.06 crore. This is a noteworthy improvement considering that the company had declared a loss of 0.01 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by a staggering 251.95%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 31.41% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but increased by 45.6% YoY. This indicates that while the company has managed to control costs on a quarterly basis, the annual figures still reflect increased expenditure.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income has also shown a remarkable improvement, up by 201.74% q-o-q and an extraordinary 1234.33% YoY. This substantial rise in operating income underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and revenue-generating capabilities.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.02, marking an increase of 1192.9% YoY. This surge in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting the company's enhanced profitability.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Mahan Industries has delivered a -2.9% return in the last week. However, the company has shown robust performance over a longer period, with a 53.57% return in the last 6 months and an impressive 198.02% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Mahan Industries boasts a market capitalization of 10.84 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 3.6 and a low of 0.54, indicating significant volatility and potential for growth in its market valuation.

Mahan Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.460.13+251.95%0.22+110.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.050.07-31.41%0.03+45.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.380.21+87.11%0.23+70.52%
Operating Income0.08-0.07+201.74%-0.01+1234.33%
Net Income Before Taxes0.08-0.07+204.53%-0.01+1253.03%
Net Income0.06-0.07+180.14%-0.01+962.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.02-0.01+311.64%-0+1192.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.06Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.46Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.