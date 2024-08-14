Mahan Industries Q1 results: profit at ₹0.06Cr, Revenue increased by 110.46% YoY

Mahan Industries Q1 Results Live : Mahan Industries Q1 Results Live: On 12 August 2024, Mahan Industries declared their Q1 results, showcasing a significant surge in performance metrics. The company's topline increased by an impressive 110.46% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit came in at ₹0.06 crore. This is a noteworthy improvement considering that the company had declared a loss of ₹0.01 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by a staggering 251.95%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 31.41% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but increased by 45.6% YoY. This indicates that while the company has managed to control costs on a quarterly basis, the annual figures still reflect increased expenditure.

Operating income has also shown a remarkable improvement, up by 201.74% q-o-q and an extraordinary 1234.33% YoY. This substantial rise in operating income underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and revenue-generating capabilities.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.02, marking an increase of 1192.9% YoY. This surge in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting the company's enhanced profitability.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Mahan Industries has delivered a -2.9% return in the last week. However, the company has shown robust performance over a longer period, with a 53.57% return in the last 6 months and an impressive 198.02% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Mahan Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹10.84 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3.6 and a low of ₹0.54, indicating significant volatility and potential for growth in its market valuation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahan Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.46 0.13 +251.95% 0.22 +110.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.05 0.07 -31.41% 0.03 +45.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.38 0.21 +87.11% 0.23 +70.52% Operating Income 0.08 -0.07 +201.74% -0.01 +1234.33% Net Income Before Taxes 0.08 -0.07 +204.53% -0.01 +1253.03% Net Income 0.06 -0.07 +180.14% -0.01 +962.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 -0.01 +311.64% -0 +1192.9%

