Mahanagar Gas net profit up 203% in Q3, Board declares dividend of 10

The company said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has approved “Interim Dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 100%) for the Financial Year 2022-2023 and fixed Tuesday, 14th February 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-2023 shall be paid to all the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration."

