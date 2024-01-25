Mahanagar Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 84.33% YOY

Mahanagar Gas declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.24% & the profit increased by 84.33% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.3% and the profit decreased by 6.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.31% q-o-q & increased by 33.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.91% q-o-q & increased by 92.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹32.11 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 84.33% Y-o-Y.

Mahanagar Gas has delivered 3.93% return in the last 1 week, 20.48% return in last 6 months and 9.32% YTD return.

Currently the Mahanagar Gas has a market cap of ₹12963.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1354.45 & ₹830.5 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 27 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &14 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹12.0. The record date for the dividend is 05 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 05 Feb, 2024.

Mahanagar Gas Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1723.77 1728.94 -0.3% 1838.44 -6.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 29.11 31.07 -6.31% 21.86 +33.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 68.29 65.79 +3.8% 58.53 +16.68% Total Operating Expense 1343.37 1315.85 +2.09% 1640.87 -18.13% Operating Income 380.4 413.09 -7.91% 197.57 +92.54% Net Income Before Taxes 425.75 454.33 -6.29% 227.4 +87.23% Net Income 317.18 338.5 -6.3% 172.07 +84.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 32.11 34.27 -6.3% 17.42 +84.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹317.18Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1723.77Cr

