Mahanagar Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 84.33% YOY

Mahanagar Gas declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.24% & the profit increased by 84.33% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.3% and the profit decreased by 6.3%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.31% q-o-q & increased by 33.17% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 7.91% q-o-q & increased by 92.54% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹32.11 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 84.33% Y-o-Y.
Mahanagar Gas has delivered 3.93% return in the last 1 week, 20.48% return in last 6 months and 9.32% YTD return.
Currently the Mahanagar Gas has a market cap of ₹12963.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1354.45 & ₹830.5 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 27 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &14 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹12.0. The record date for the dividend is 05 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 05 Feb, 2024.
Mahanagar Gas Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1723.77
|1728.94
|-0.3%
|1838.44
|-6.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|29.11
|31.07
|-6.31%
|21.86
|+33.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|68.29
|65.79
|+3.8%
|58.53
|+16.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|1343.37
|1315.85
|+2.09%
|1640.87
|-18.13%
|Operating Income
|380.4
|413.09
|-7.91%
|197.57
|+92.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|425.75
|454.33
|-6.29%
|227.4
|+87.23%
|Net Income
|317.18
|338.5
|-6.3%
|172.07
|+84.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|32.11
|34.27
|-6.3%
|17.42
|+84.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹317.18Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1723.77Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!