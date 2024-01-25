Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahanagar Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 84.33% YOY

Mahanagar Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 84.33% YOY

Livemint

Mahanagar Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.24% YoY & profit increased by 84.33% YoY

Mahanagar Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live

Mahanagar Gas declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.24% & the profit increased by 84.33% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.3% and the profit decreased by 6.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.31% q-o-q & increased by 33.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.91% q-o-q & increased by 92.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 32.11 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 84.33% Y-o-Y.

Mahanagar Gas has delivered 3.93% return in the last 1 week, 20.48% return in last 6 months and 9.32% YTD return.

Currently the Mahanagar Gas has a market cap of 12963.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1354.45 & 830.5 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 27 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &14 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 12.0. The record date for the dividend is 05 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 05 Feb, 2024.

Mahanagar Gas Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1723.771728.94-0.3%1838.44-6.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total29.1131.07-6.31%21.86+33.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization68.2965.79+3.8%58.53+16.68%
Total Operating Expense1343.371315.85+2.09%1640.87-18.13%
Operating Income380.4413.09-7.91%197.57+92.54%
Net Income Before Taxes425.75454.33-6.29%227.4+87.23%
Net Income317.18338.5-6.3%172.07+84.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS32.1134.27-6.3%17.42+84.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹317.18Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1723.77Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

