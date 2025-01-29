Mahanagar Gas Q3 Results 2025:Mahanagar Gas declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant change in their financial performance. The topline increased by 17.85% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹2031.51 crore. However, the profit saw a sharp decline of 30.25% YOY, standing at ₹221.24 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 3.5%, but profit dropped by 21.96%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses exhibited a decline of 19.2% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 21.99% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efforts to manage operational costs amidst fluctuating revenues.
The operating income for the quarter also showed a decline, down by 28.8% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 38.56% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹22.39, marking a decrease of 30.27% compared to the same period last year.
As for the stock performance, Mahanagar Gas has delivered a return of 0.03% over the last week, but its performance has seen a decline of 32.44% in the last six months and a marginal drop of 0.5% year-to-date.
Currently, Mahanagar Gas has a market capitalization of ₹12623.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1988 and a low of ₹1075.25.
According to recent analysis, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 5 have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have rated it as Sell, 6 have given Hold ratings, while 7 analysts recommended Buy and 7 others rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025, was to Hold.
Mahanagar Gas Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2031.51
|1962.87
|+3.5%
|1723.77
|+17.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|35.51
|43.95
|-19.2%
|29.11
|+21.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|91.07
|85.17
|+6.93%
|68.29
|+33.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|1797.79
|1634.62
|+9.98%
|1343.37
|+33.83%
|Operating Income
|233.72
|328.25
|-28.8%
|380.4
|-38.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|272.22
|371.98
|-26.82%
|425.75
|-36.06%
|Net Income
|221.24
|283.51
|-21.96%
|317.18
|-30.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.39
|28.7
|-21.99%
|32.11
|-30.27%
