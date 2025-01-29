Mahanagar Gas Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 30.25% YOY, profit at ₹221.24 crore and revenue at ₹2031.51 crore

Mahanagar Gas Q3 Results 2025:Mahanagar Gas declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant change in their financial performance. The topline increased by 17.85% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹2031.51 crore. However, the profit saw a sharp decline of 30.25% YOY, standing at ₹221.24 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 3.5%, but profit dropped by 21.96%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses exhibited a decline of 19.2% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 21.99% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efforts to manage operational costs amidst fluctuating revenues.

Advertisement

Mahanagar Gas Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter also showed a decline, down by 28.8% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 38.56% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹22.39, marking a decrease of 30.27% compared to the same period last year.

As for the stock performance, Mahanagar Gas has delivered a return of 0.03% over the last week, but its performance has seen a decline of 32.44% in the last six months and a marginal drop of 0.5% year-to-date.

Advertisement

Currently, Mahanagar Gas has a market capitalization of ₹12623.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1988 and a low of ₹1075.25.

According to recent analysis, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 5 have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have rated it as Sell, 6 have given Hold ratings, while 7 analysts recommended Buy and 7 others rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025, was to Hold.

Mahanagar Gas Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2031.51 1962.87 +3.5% 1723.77 +17.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 35.51 43.95 -19.2% 29.11 +21.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 91.07 85.17 +6.93% 68.29 +33.36% Total Operating Expense 1797.79 1634.62 +9.98% 1343.37 +33.83% Operating Income 233.72 328.25 -28.8% 380.4 -38.56% Net Income Before Taxes 272.22 371.98 -26.82% 425.75 -36.06% Net Income 221.24 283.51 -21.96% 317.18 -30.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.39 28.7 -21.99% 32.11 -30.27%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement