Mahanagar Gas Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 30.25% YOY, profit at ₹221.24 crore and revenue at ₹2031.51 crore

Mahanagar Gas Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 17.85% YoY & profit decreased by 30.25% YoY, profit at 221.24 crore and revenue at 2031.51 crore.

Livemint
Published29 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Advertisement
Mahanagar Gas Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Mahanagar Gas Q3 Results 2025:Mahanagar Gas declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant change in their financial performance. The topline increased by 17.85% year-over-year, with revenue reaching 2031.51 crore. However, the profit saw a sharp decline of 30.25% YOY, standing at 221.24 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 3.5%, but profit dropped by 21.96%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses exhibited a decline of 19.2% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 21.99% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efforts to manage operational costs amidst fluctuating revenues.

Advertisement

Mahanagar Gas Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter also showed a decline, down by 28.8% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 38.56% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 22.39, marking a decrease of 30.27% compared to the same period last year.

As for the stock performance, Mahanagar Gas has delivered a return of 0.03% over the last week, but its performance has seen a decline of 32.44% in the last six months and a marginal drop of 0.5% year-to-date.

Advertisement

Currently, Mahanagar Gas has a market capitalization of 12623.31 crore, with a 52-week high of 1988 and a low of 1075.25.

According to recent analysis, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 5 have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have rated it as Sell, 6 have given Hold ratings, while 7 analysts recommended Buy and 7 others rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025, was to Hold.

Mahanagar Gas Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2031.511962.87+3.5%1723.77+17.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35.5143.95-19.2%29.11+21.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization91.0785.17+6.93%68.29+33.36%
Total Operating Expense1797.791634.62+9.98%1343.37+33.83%
Operating Income233.72328.25-28.8%380.4-38.56%
Net Income Before Taxes272.22371.98-26.82%425.75-36.06%
Net Income221.24283.51-21.96%317.18-30.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.3928.7-21.99%32.11-30.27%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsMahanagar Gas Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 30.25% YOY, profit at ₹221.24 crore and revenue at ₹2031.51 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹221.24Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2031.51Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts