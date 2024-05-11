Mahanagar Gas Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 6.16% YOY

Mahanagar Gas Q4 Results Live : Mahanagar Gas announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a slight decrease in revenue by 0.02% and a 6.16% decline in profit Year-on-Year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a 2.77% increase in revenue and a significant 20.47% decrease in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 5.39% increase quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and a 5.16% decrease Year-on-Year (YoY). Similarly, the operating income witnessed a 19.22% decline QoQ and a 5.7% decrease YoY.
Despite these results, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹25.54, marking a 6.14% decrease YoY. In terms of returns, Mahanagar Gas delivered -8.74% in the last week, while showing impressive returns of 29.27% in the last 6 months and 10.77% Year-to-Date (YTD).
Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹13134.98 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1580 and ₹970.55 respectively. Analyst coverage as of 11 May, 2024, indicates that out of 29 analysts, 4 recommend a Strong Sell, 1 recommends a Sell, 7 recommend a Hold, 5 recommend a Buy, and 12 recommend a Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 May, 2024, leans towards a Buy rating, reflecting confidence in Mahanagar Gas' future prospects.
Mahanagar Gas Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1771.46
|1723.77
|+2.77%
|1771.81
|-0.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|30.68
|29.11
|+5.39%
|32.35
|-5.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|87.75
|68.29
|+28.5%
|63.83
|+37.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|1464.17
|1343.37
|+8.99%
|1445.94
|+1.26%
|Operating Income
|307.29
|380.4
|-19.22%
|325.87
|-5.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|345.82
|425.75
|-18.77%
|357.3
|-3.21%
|Net Income
|252.26
|317.18
|-20.47%
|268.81
|-6.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|25.54
|32.11
|-20.46%
|27.21
|-6.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹252.26Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1771.46Cr
