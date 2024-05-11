Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahanagar Gas Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 6.16% YOY

Mahanagar Gas Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 6.16% YOY

Livemint

Mahanagar Gas Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.02% YoY & profit decreased by 6.16% YoY

Mahanagar Gas Q4 Results Live

Mahanagar Gas Q4 Results Live : Mahanagar Gas announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a slight decrease in revenue by 0.02% and a 6.16% decline in profit Year-on-Year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a 2.77% increase in revenue and a significant 20.47% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 5.39% increase quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and a 5.16% decrease Year-on-Year (YoY). Similarly, the operating income witnessed a 19.22% decline QoQ and a 5.7% decrease YoY.

Despite these results, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 25.54, marking a 6.14% decrease YoY. In terms of returns, Mahanagar Gas delivered -8.74% in the last week, while showing impressive returns of 29.27% in the last 6 months and 10.77% Year-to-Date (YTD).

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of 13134.98 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 1580 and 970.55 respectively. Analyst coverage as of 11 May, 2024, indicates that out of 29 analysts, 4 recommend a Strong Sell, 1 recommends a Sell, 7 recommend a Hold, 5 recommend a Buy, and 12 recommend a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 May, 2024, leans towards a Buy rating, reflecting confidence in Mahanagar Gas' future prospects.

Mahanagar Gas Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1771.461723.77+2.77%1771.81-0.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total30.6829.11+5.39%32.35-5.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization87.7568.29+28.5%63.83+37.47%
Total Operating Expense1464.171343.37+8.99%1445.94+1.26%
Operating Income307.29380.4-19.22%325.87-5.7%
Net Income Before Taxes345.82425.75-18.77%357.3-3.21%
Net Income252.26317.18-20.47%268.81-6.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS25.5432.11-20.46%27.21-6.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹252.26Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1771.46Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

