Mahanagar Gas Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 6.16% YOY

Mahanagar Gas Q4 Results Live : Mahanagar Gas announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a slight decrease in revenue by 0.02% and a 6.16% decline in profit Year-on-Year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a 2.77% increase in revenue and a significant 20.47% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 5.39% increase quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and a 5.16% decrease Year-on-Year (YoY). Similarly, the operating income witnessed a 19.22% decline QoQ and a 5.7% decrease YoY.

Despite these results, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹25.54, marking a 6.14% decrease YoY. In terms of returns, Mahanagar Gas delivered -8.74% in the last week, while showing impressive returns of 29.27% in the last 6 months and 10.77% Year-to-Date (YTD).

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹13134.98 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1580 and ₹970.55 respectively. Analyst coverage as of 11 May, 2024, indicates that out of 29 analysts, 4 recommend a Strong Sell, 1 recommends a Sell, 7 recommend a Hold, 5 recommend a Buy, and 12 recommend a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 May, 2024, leans towards a Buy rating, reflecting confidence in Mahanagar Gas' future prospects.

Mahanagar Gas Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1771.46 1723.77 +2.77% 1771.81 -0.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 30.68 29.11 +5.39% 32.35 -5.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 87.75 68.29 +28.5% 63.83 +37.47% Total Operating Expense 1464.17 1343.37 +8.99% 1445.94 +1.26% Operating Income 307.29 380.4 -19.22% 325.87 -5.7% Net Income Before Taxes 345.82 425.75 -18.77% 357.3 -3.21% Net Income 252.26 317.18 -20.47% 268.81 -6.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 25.54 32.11 -20.46% 27.21 -6.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹252.26Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1771.46Cr

