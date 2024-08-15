Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 9.13% YOY

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q1 Results Live : Mahanagar Telephone Nigam declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline decreased by 7.84% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased by 9.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 12.04%, and the loss decreased by 1.23%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a rise of 20.95% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but saw a decrease of 1.93% YoY. This indicates an increase in operational costs over the last quarter but a slight improvement in cost management over the year.

Operating income for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam was down by 19.67% q-o-q but showed a significant increase of 16.75% YoY. This improvement in operating income year-over-year shows an overall better performance in the company's core operations.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at ₹-12.28 for Q1, which reflects an increase of 9.17% YoY. Despite being negative, this improvement is a positive indicator of the company's efforts to minimize losses.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has delivered a return of -11.36% in the last 1 week, but over the longer term, it has shown a positive trend with a 45.12% return in the last 6 months and an 84.58% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This indicates investor confidence and a strong performance in the stock market over the medium to long term.

Currently, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a market cap of ₹3912.93 Crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹101.93, while the 52-week low is ₹20.1. These figures highlight the volatility and potential growth opportunities for the company’s stock in the market.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 183.85 209.02 -12.04% 199.48 -7.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 147.42 121.89 +20.95% 150.32 -1.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 156.5 164.32 -4.76% 165.64 -5.52% Total Operating Expense 438.25 421.6 +3.95% 505.07 -13.23% Operating Income -254.4 -212.58 -19.67% -305.59 +16.75% Net Income Before Taxes -774.12 -783.93 +1.25% -851.93 +9.13% Net Income -774.12 -783.74 +1.23% -851.93 +9.13% Diluted Normalized EPS -12.28 -12.44 +1.29% -13.52 +9.17%