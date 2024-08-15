Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 9.13% YOY

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q1 Results Live : Mahanagar Telephone Nigam declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline decreased by 7.84% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased by 9.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 12.04%, and the loss decreased by 1.23%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a rise of 20.95% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but saw a decrease of 1.93% YoY. This indicates an increase in operational costs over the last quarter but a slight improvement in cost management over the year.
Operating income for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam was down by 19.67% q-o-q but showed a significant increase of 16.75% YoY. This improvement in operating income year-over-year shows an overall better performance in the company's core operations.
The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at ₹-12.28 for Q1, which reflects an increase of 9.17% YoY. Despite being negative, this improvement is a positive indicator of the company's efforts to minimize losses.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has delivered a return of -11.36% in the last 1 week, but over the longer term, it has shown a positive trend with a 45.12% return in the last 6 months and an 84.58% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This indicates investor confidence and a strong performance in the stock market over the medium to long term.
Currently, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a market cap of ₹3912.93 Crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹101.93, while the 52-week low is ₹20.1. These figures highlight the volatility and potential growth opportunities for the company’s stock in the market.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|183.85
|209.02
|-12.04%
|199.48
|-7.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|147.42
|121.89
|+20.95%
|150.32
|-1.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|156.5
|164.32
|-4.76%
|165.64
|-5.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|438.25
|421.6
|+3.95%
|505.07
|-13.23%
|Operating Income
|-254.4
|-212.58
|-19.67%
|-305.59
|+16.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-774.12
|-783.93
|+1.25%
|-851.93
|+9.13%
|Net Income
|-774.12
|-783.74
|+1.23%
|-851.93
|+9.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-12.28
|-12.44
|+1.29%
|-13.52
|+9.17%
