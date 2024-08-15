Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 9.13% YOY

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 9.13% YOY

Livemint

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 7.84% YoY & loss decreased by 9.13% YoY

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q1 Results Live

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q1 Results Live : Mahanagar Telephone Nigam declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline decreased by 7.84% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased by 9.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 12.04%, and the loss decreased by 1.23%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a rise of 20.95% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but saw a decrease of 1.93% YoY. This indicates an increase in operational costs over the last quarter but a slight improvement in cost management over the year.

Operating income for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam was down by 19.67% q-o-q but showed a significant increase of 16.75% YoY. This improvement in operating income year-over-year shows an overall better performance in the company's core operations.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at -12.28 for Q1, which reflects an increase of 9.17% YoY. Despite being negative, this improvement is a positive indicator of the company's efforts to minimize losses.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has delivered a return of -11.36% in the last 1 week, but over the longer term, it has shown a positive trend with a 45.12% return in the last 6 months and an 84.58% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This indicates investor confidence and a strong performance in the stock market over the medium to long term.

Currently, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a market cap of 3912.93 Crores. The stock's 52-week high is 101.93, while the 52-week low is 20.1. These figures highlight the volatility and potential growth opportunities for the company’s stock in the market.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue183.85209.02-12.04%199.48-7.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total147.42121.89+20.95%150.32-1.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization156.5164.32-4.76%165.64-5.52%
Total Operating Expense438.25421.6+3.95%505.07-13.23%
Operating Income-254.4-212.58-19.67%-305.59+16.75%
Net Income Before Taxes-774.12-783.93+1.25%-851.93+9.13%
Net Income-774.12-783.74+1.23%-851.93+9.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS-12.28-12.44+1.29%-13.52+9.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-774.12Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹183.85Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

