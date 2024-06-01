Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 4.7% YOY

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 4.7% YOY

Livemint

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.64% YoY & loss increased by 4.7% YoY

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q4 Results Live

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q4 Results Live : Mahanagar Telephone Nigam declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.64% & the loss increased by 4.7% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.73% and the loss decreased by 6.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.73% q-o-q & decreased by 16.99% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.59% q-o-q & increased by 25.12% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -12.44 for Q4 which decreased by 4.7% Y-o-Y.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has delivered -1.74% return in the last 1 week, 28.05% return in the last 6 months and 9.21% YTD return.

Currently, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a market cap of 2315.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of 52.4 & 18.95 respectively.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue209.02192.24+8.73%219.18-4.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total121.89153.77-20.73%146.84-16.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization164.32166.3-1.19%181.46-9.45%
Total Operating Expense421.6466.86-9.69%503.09-16.2%
Operating Income-212.58-274.62+22.59%-283.91+25.12%
Net Income Before Taxes-783.93-839.03+6.57%-749.05-4.66%
Net Income-783.74-839.03+6.59%-748.55-4.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS-12.44-13.32+6.61%-11.88-4.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-783.74Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹209.02Cr

