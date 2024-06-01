Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 4.7% YOY

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q4 Results Live : Mahanagar Telephone Nigam declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.64% & the loss increased by 4.7% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.73% and the loss decreased by 6.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.73% q-o-q & decreased by 16.99% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 22.59% q-o-q & increased by 25.12% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-12.44 for Q4 which decreased by 4.7% Y-o-Y.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has delivered -1.74% return in the last 1 week, 28.05% return in the last 6 months and 9.21% YTD return.
Currently, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a market cap of ₹2315.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹52.4 & ₹18.95 respectively.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|209.02
|192.24
|+8.73%
|219.18
|-4.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|121.89
|153.77
|-20.73%
|146.84
|-16.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|164.32
|166.3
|-1.19%
|181.46
|-9.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|421.6
|466.86
|-9.69%
|503.09
|-16.2%
|Operating Income
|-212.58
|-274.62
|+22.59%
|-283.91
|+25.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-783.93
|-839.03
|+6.57%
|-749.05
|-4.66%
|Net Income
|-783.74
|-839.03
|+6.59%
|-748.55
|-4.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-12.44
|-13.32
|+6.61%
|-11.88
|-4.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-783.74Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹209.02Cr
