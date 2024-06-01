Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 4.7% YOY

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.64% YoY & loss increased by 4.7% YoY

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q4 Results Live : Mahanagar Telephone Nigam declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.64% & the loss increased by 4.7% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.73% and the loss decreased by 6.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.73% q-o-q & decreased by 16.99% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 22.59% q-o-q & increased by 25.12% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-12.44 for Q4 which decreased by 4.7% Y-o-Y.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has delivered -1.74% return in the last 1 week, 28.05% return in the last 6 months and 9.21% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a market cap of ₹2315.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹52.4 & ₹18.95 respectively.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 209.02 192.24 +8.73% 219.18 -4.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 121.89 153.77 -20.73% 146.84 -16.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 164.32 166.3 -1.19% 181.46 -9.45% Total Operating Expense 421.6 466.86 -9.69% 503.09 -16.2% Operating Income -212.58 -274.62 +22.59% -283.91 +25.12% Net Income Before Taxes -783.93 -839.03 +6.57% -749.05 -4.66% Net Income -783.74 -839.03 +6.59% -748.55 -4.7% Diluted Normalized EPS -12.44 -13.32 +6.61% -11.88 -4.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-783.74Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹209.02Cr

