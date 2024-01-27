Maharashtra Scooters Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 66.78% YOY

Maharashtra Scooters declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.31% & the profit decreased by 66.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4% and the profit decreased by 99.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.25% q-o-q & decreased by 2.6% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 20.49% q-o-q & decreased by 97.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.88 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 66.54% Y-o-Y.
Maharashtra Scooters has delivered -3.14% return in the last 1 week, 26.85% return in last 6 months and -1.1% YTD return.
Currently the Maharashtra Scooters has a market cap of ₹8386.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8608.4 & ₹4072 respectively.
Maharashtra Scooters Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.38
|3.25
|+4%
|3.46
|-2.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.87
|1.76
|+6.25%
|1.92
|-2.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.51
|0.52
|-1.92%
|0.51
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|5.67
|6.13
|-7.5%
|4.62
|+22.73%
|Operating Income
|-2.29
|-2.88
|+20.49%
|-1.16
|-97.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.4
|199.9
|-99.3%
|4.09
|-65.77%
|Net Income
|1
|197.73
|-99.49%
|3.01
|-66.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.88
|173.01
|-99.49%
|2.63
|-66.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.38Cr
