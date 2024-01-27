Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Maharashtra Scooters Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 66.78% YOY

Maharashtra Scooters Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 66.78% YOY

Livemint

Maharashtra Scooters Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.31% YoY & profit decreased by 66.78% YoY

Maharashtra Scooters Q3 FY24 Results Live

Maharashtra Scooters declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.31% & the profit decreased by 66.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4% and the profit decreased by 99.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.25% q-o-q & decreased by 2.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.49% q-o-q & decreased by 97.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.88 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 66.54% Y-o-Y.

Maharashtra Scooters has delivered -3.14% return in the last 1 week, 26.85% return in last 6 months and -1.1% YTD return.

Currently the Maharashtra Scooters has a market cap of 8386.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of 8608.4 & 4072 respectively.

Maharashtra Scooters Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.383.25+4%3.46-2.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.871.76+6.25%1.92-2.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.510.52-1.92%0.51-0%
Total Operating Expense5.676.13-7.5%4.62+22.73%
Operating Income-2.29-2.88+20.49%-1.16-97.41%
Net Income Before Taxes1.4199.9-99.3%4.09-65.77%
Net Income1197.73-99.49%3.01-66.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.88173.01-99.49%2.63-66.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.38Cr

