Maharashtra Scooters Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 66.78% YOY

Maharashtra Scooters declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.31% & the profit decreased by 66.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4% and the profit decreased by 99.49%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.25% q-o-q & decreased by 2.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.49% q-o-q & decreased by 97.41% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.88 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 66.54% Y-o-Y.

Maharashtra Scooters has delivered -3.14% return in the last 1 week, 26.85% return in last 6 months and -1.1% YTD return.

Currently the Maharashtra Scooters has a market cap of ₹8386.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8608.4 & ₹4072 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra Scooters Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.38 3.25 +4% 3.46 -2.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.87 1.76 +6.25% 1.92 -2.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.51 0.52 -1.92% 0.51 -0% Total Operating Expense 5.67 6.13 -7.5% 4.62 +22.73% Operating Income -2.29 -2.88 +20.49% -1.16 -97.41% Net Income Before Taxes 1.4 199.9 -99.3% 4.09 -65.77% Net Income 1 197.73 -99.49% 3.01 -66.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.88 173.01 -99.49% 2.63 -66.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3.38Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!