Maharashtra Scooters Q3 Results 2025:Maharashtra Scooters declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant profit increase of 230% year-on-year. The company's profit stood at ₹3.3 crore despite the revenue plummeting to ₹0 crore, marking a 100% decline compared to the previous year.

The results highlighted a stark contrast in performance from the previous quarter, where revenue also declined by 100% and profit saw a drastic decrease of 97.82%. This dramatic shift raises questions about the company's operational sustainability moving forward.

Despite the revenue decline, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a reduction of 33.33% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 88.24% year-on-year, indicating a strategic effort to cut costs amid challenging market conditions.

Maharashtra Scooters Q3 Results

Operating income remained stable, showing no change quarter-on-quarter, while it experienced a slight increase of 4.8% year-on-year. This stability in operating income may provide some reassurance to investors, though the overall revenue figures paint a concerning picture.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.9, reflecting a remarkable increase of 229.55% year-on-year. This positive EPS growth suggests that the company is managing to generate profits even with the absence of revenue.

Maharashtra Scooters has delivered a -1% return in the last week, while the returns over the past six months have been a modest 0.58%. However, the year-to-date return stands at -1.71%, indicating a challenging investment environment.

Currently, Maharashtra Scooters boasts a market capitalization of ₹10,806.91 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹12,788 and a low of ₹6,732.1, reflecting the volatility in the company's stock performance over the past year.

Maharashtra Scooters Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0.52 -100% 3.38 -100% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.22 0.33 -33.33% 1.87 -88.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.48 0.48 -0% 0.51 -5.88% Total Operating Expense 2.18 2.7 -19.26% 5.67 -61.55% Operating Income -2.18 -2.18 -0% -2.29 +4.8% Net Income Before Taxes 4.31 160.69 -97.32% 1.4 +207.86% Net Income 3.3 151.16 -97.82% 1 +230% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.9 132.3 -97.81% 0.88 +229.55%