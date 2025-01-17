Maharashtra Scooters Q3 Results 2025:Maharashtra Scooters declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant profit increase of 230% year-on-year. The company's profit stood at ₹3.3 crore despite the revenue plummeting to ₹0 crore, marking a 100% decline compared to the previous year.
The results highlighted a stark contrast in performance from the previous quarter, where revenue also declined by 100% and profit saw a drastic decrease of 97.82%. This dramatic shift raises questions about the company's operational sustainability moving forward.
Despite the revenue decline, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a reduction of 33.33% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 88.24% year-on-year, indicating a strategic effort to cut costs amid challenging market conditions.
Operating income remained stable, showing no change quarter-on-quarter, while it experienced a slight increase of 4.8% year-on-year. This stability in operating income may provide some reassurance to investors, though the overall revenue figures paint a concerning picture.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.9, reflecting a remarkable increase of 229.55% year-on-year. This positive EPS growth suggests that the company is managing to generate profits even with the absence of revenue.
Maharashtra Scooters has delivered a -1% return in the last week, while the returns over the past six months have been a modest 0.58%. However, the year-to-date return stands at -1.71%, indicating a challenging investment environment.
Currently, Maharashtra Scooters boasts a market capitalization of ₹10,806.91 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹12,788 and a low of ₹6,732.1, reflecting the volatility in the company's stock performance over the past year.
Maharashtra Scooters Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0.52
|-100%
|3.38
|-100%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.22
|0.33
|-33.33%
|1.87
|-88.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.48
|0.48
|-0%
|0.51
|-5.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.18
|2.7
|-19.26%
|5.67
|-61.55%
|Operating Income
|-2.18
|-2.18
|-0%
|-2.29
|+4.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.31
|160.69
|-97.32%
|1.4
|+207.86%
|Net Income
|3.3
|151.16
|-97.82%
|1
|+230%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.9
|132.3
|-97.81%
|0.88
|+229.55%
