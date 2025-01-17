Maharashtra Scooters Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: Profit Rises by 230% YOY

Maharashtra Scooters Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 100% YoY & profit increased by 230% YoY, profit at 3.3 crore and revenue at 0 crore

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Maharashtra Scooters Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

Maharashtra Scooters Q3 Results 2025:Maharashtra Scooters declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant profit increase of 230% year-on-year. The company's profit stood at 3.3 crore despite the revenue plummeting to 0 crore, marking a 100% decline compared to the previous year.

The results highlighted a stark contrast in performance from the previous quarter, where revenue also declined by 100% and profit saw a drastic decrease of 97.82%. This dramatic shift raises questions about the company's operational sustainability moving forward.

Despite the revenue decline, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a reduction of 33.33% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 88.24% year-on-year, indicating a strategic effort to cut costs amid challenging market conditions.

Maharashtra Scooters Q3 Results

Operating income remained stable, showing no change quarter-on-quarter, while it experienced a slight increase of 4.8% year-on-year. This stability in operating income may provide some reassurance to investors, though the overall revenue figures paint a concerning picture.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 2.9, reflecting a remarkable increase of 229.55% year-on-year. This positive EPS growth suggests that the company is managing to generate profits even with the absence of revenue.

Maharashtra Scooters has delivered a -1% return in the last week, while the returns over the past six months have been a modest 0.58%. However, the year-to-date return stands at -1.71%, indicating a challenging investment environment.

Currently, Maharashtra Scooters boasts a market capitalization of 10,806.91 crore, with a 52-week high of 12,788 and a low of 6,732.1, reflecting the volatility in the company's stock performance over the past year.

Maharashtra Scooters Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00.52-100%3.38-100%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.220.33-33.33%1.87-88.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.480.48-0%0.51-5.88%
Total Operating Expense2.182.7-19.26%5.67-61.55%
Operating Income-2.18-2.18-0%-2.29+4.8%
Net Income Before Taxes4.31160.69-97.32%1.4+207.86%
Net Income3.3151.16-97.82%1+230%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.9132.3-97.81%0.88+229.55%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹3.3Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:26 AM IST
