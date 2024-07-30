Maharashtra Seamless Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 37.41% YOY

Maharashtra Seamless Q1 Results Live : Maharashtra Seamless declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.88% & the profit decreased by 37.41% YoY.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.26% and the profit decreased by 40.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.3% q-o-q & increased by 9.62% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 60.39% q-o-q & decreased by 52.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.65 for Q1 which decreased by 37.38% Y-o-Y.
Maharashtra Seamless has delivered 4.38% return in the last 1 week, -36.34% return in last 6 months and -27.82% YTD return.
Currently the Maharashtra Seamless has a market cap of ₹8950.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1097 & ₹470.05 respectively.
As of 30 Jul, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Maharashtra Seamless Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1150.98
|1214.9
|-5.26%
|1222.94
|-5.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|30.3
|27.47
|+10.3%
|27.64
|+9.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.01
|23.82
|+5%
|34.42
|-27.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|1051.45
|963.61
|+9.12%
|1013.44
|+3.75%
|Operating Income
|99.53
|251.29
|-60.39%
|209.5
|-52.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|157.77
|289.73
|-45.55%
|227.6
|-30.68%
|Net Income
|129.27
|218.37
|-40.8%
|206.55
|-37.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.65
|16.3
|-40.8%
|15.41
|-37.38%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess