Maharashtra Seamless Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 37.41% YOY

Maharashtra Seamless Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.88% YoY & profit decreased by 37.41% YoY

Maharashtra Seamless Q1 Results Live : Maharashtra Seamless declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.88% & the profit decreased by 37.41% YoY.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.26% and the profit decreased by 40.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.3% q-o-q & increased by 9.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 60.39% q-o-q & decreased by 52.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.65 for Q1 which decreased by 37.38% Y-o-Y.

Maharashtra Seamless has delivered 4.38% return in the last 1 week, -36.34% return in last 6 months and -27.82% YTD return.

Currently the Maharashtra Seamless has a market cap of ₹8950.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1097 & ₹470.05 respectively.

As of 30 Jul, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Maharashtra Seamless Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1150.98 1214.9 -5.26% 1222.94 -5.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 30.3 27.47 +10.3% 27.64 +9.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.01 23.82 +5% 34.42 -27.34% Total Operating Expense 1051.45 963.61 +9.12% 1013.44 +3.75% Operating Income 99.53 251.29 -60.39% 209.5 -52.49% Net Income Before Taxes 157.77 289.73 -45.55% 227.6 -30.68% Net Income 129.27 218.37 -40.8% 206.55 -37.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.65 16.3 -40.8% 15.41 -37.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹129.27Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1150.98Cr

