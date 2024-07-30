Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Maharashtra Seamless Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 37.41% YOY

Maharashtra Seamless Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 37.41% YOY

Livemint

Maharashtra Seamless Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.88% YoY & profit decreased by 37.41% YoY

Maharashtra Seamless Q1 Results Live

Maharashtra Seamless Q1 Results Live : Maharashtra Seamless declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.88% & the profit decreased by 37.41% YoY.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.26% and the profit decreased by 40.8%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.3% q-o-q & increased by 9.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 60.39% q-o-q & decreased by 52.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.65 for Q1 which decreased by 37.38% Y-o-Y.

Maharashtra Seamless has delivered 4.38% return in the last 1 week, -36.34% return in last 6 months and -27.82% YTD return.

Currently the Maharashtra Seamless has a market cap of 8950.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1097 & 470.05 respectively.

As of 30 Jul, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Maharashtra Seamless Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1150.981214.9-5.26%1222.94-5.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total30.327.47+10.3%27.64+9.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.0123.82+5%34.42-27.34%
Total Operating Expense1051.45963.61+9.12%1013.44+3.75%
Operating Income99.53251.29-60.39%209.5-52.49%
Net Income Before Taxes157.77289.73-45.55%227.6-30.68%
Net Income129.27218.37-40.8%206.55-37.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.6516.3-40.8%15.41-37.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹129.27Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1150.98Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.