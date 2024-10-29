Maharashtra Seamless Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 12.13% YoY

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Maharashtra Seamless Q2 Results Live : Maharashtra Seamless declared its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline decline of 15.85% year-over-year, while profit fell by 12.13% during the same period.

In contrast to the previous quarter, the company saw a revenue growth of 12.24% and a substantial profit increase of 70.25%. This mixed performance highlights the company's ability to rebound from a challenging previous quarter.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.89% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 11.57% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that may impact future profitability.

Operating income showcased a contrasting trend, with a remarkable 106.77% increase compared to the previous quarter, although it still registered a decrease of 32.89% year-over-year, reflecting the volatility in the company’s earnings.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 16.42, which is a decrease of 12.15% compared to the same quarter last year, further underscoring the impact of declining profits on shareholder returns.

Maharashtra Seamless has seen a challenging performance in the stock market, with a -2.57% return over the last week, -34.98% over the last six months, and a significant -36.85% return year-to-date, raising concerns among investors.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 7830.92 Crore and has experienced a 52-week high of 1097 and a low of 566.5, indicating the fluctuating market sentiment surrounding its stock.

Maharashtra Seamless Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1291.811150.98+12.24%1535.15-15.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total30.5730.3+0.89%27.4+11.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.2425.01+0.92%25.74-1.94%
Total Operating Expense1086.011051.45+3.29%1228.51-11.6%
Operating Income205.899.53+106.77%306.64-32.89%
Net Income Before Taxes291.81157.77+84.96%331.18-11.89%
Net Income220.08129.27+70.25%250.45-12.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.429.65+70.16%18.69-12.15%
FAQs
₹220.08Cr
₹1291.81Cr
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
