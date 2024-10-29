Maharashtra Seamless Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 12.13% YoY

Maharashtra Seamless Q2 Results Live : Maharashtra Seamless declared its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline decline of 15.85% year-over-year, while profit fell by 12.13% during the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast to the previous quarter, the company saw a revenue growth of 12.24% and a substantial profit increase of 70.25%. This mixed performance highlights the company's ability to rebound from a challenging previous quarter.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.89% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 11.57% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that may impact future profitability.

Operating income showcased a contrasting trend, with a remarkable 106.77% increase compared to the previous quarter, although it still registered a decrease of 32.89% year-over-year, reflecting the volatility in the company's earnings.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹16.42, which is a decrease of 12.15% compared to the same quarter last year, further underscoring the impact of declining profits on shareholder returns.

Maharashtra Seamless has seen a challenging performance in the stock market, with a -2.57% return over the last week, -34.98% over the last six months, and a significant -36.85% return year-to-date, raising concerns among investors.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹7830.92 Crore and has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1097 and a low of ₹566.5, indicating the fluctuating market sentiment surrounding its stock.

Maharashtra Seamless Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1291.81 1150.98 +12.24% 1535.15 -15.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 30.57 30.3 +0.89% 27.4 +11.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.24 25.01 +0.92% 25.74 -1.94% Total Operating Expense 1086.01 1051.45 +3.29% 1228.51 -11.6% Operating Income 205.8 99.53 +106.77% 306.64 -32.89% Net Income Before Taxes 291.81 157.77 +84.96% 331.18 -11.89% Net Income 220.08 129.27 +70.25% 250.45 -12.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.42 9.65 +70.16% 18.69 -12.15%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹220.08Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1291.81Cr

