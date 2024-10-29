Maharashtra Seamless Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 12.13% YoY

Maharashtra Seamless Q2 Results Live : Maharashtra Seamless declared its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline decline of 15.85% year-over-year, while profit fell by 12.13% during the same period.
In contrast to the previous quarter, the company saw a revenue growth of 12.24% and a substantial profit increase of 70.25%. This mixed performance highlights the company's ability to rebound from a challenging previous quarter.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.89% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 11.57% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that may impact future profitability.
Operating income showcased a contrasting trend, with a remarkable 106.77% increase compared to the previous quarter, although it still registered a decrease of 32.89% year-over-year, reflecting the volatility in the company’s earnings.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹16.42, which is a decrease of 12.15% compared to the same quarter last year, further underscoring the impact of declining profits on shareholder returns.
Maharashtra Seamless has seen a challenging performance in the stock market, with a -2.57% return over the last week, -34.98% over the last six months, and a significant -36.85% return year-to-date, raising concerns among investors.
Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹7830.92 Crore and has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1097 and a low of ₹566.5, indicating the fluctuating market sentiment surrounding its stock.
Maharashtra Seamless Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1291.81
|1150.98
|+12.24%
|1535.15
|-15.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|30.57
|30.3
|+0.89%
|27.4
|+11.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.24
|25.01
|+0.92%
|25.74
|-1.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|1086.01
|1051.45
|+3.29%
|1228.51
|-11.6%
|Operating Income
|205.8
|99.53
|+106.77%
|306.64
|-32.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|291.81
|157.77
|+84.96%
|331.18
|-11.89%
|Net Income
|220.08
|129.27
|+70.25%
|250.45
|-12.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.42
|9.65
|+70.16%
|18.69
|-12.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹220.08Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1291.81Cr
