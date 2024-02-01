Maharashtra Seamless Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 60.66% YoY

Maharashtra Seamless Q3 FY24 Results Live: Maharashtra Seamless declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.92% & the profit increased by 60.66% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.78% and the profit increased by 10.18%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.12% q-o-q & increased by 9.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.27% q-o-q & increased by 62.71% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹20.59 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 60.61% Y-o-Y.

Maharashtra Seamless has delivered 7.54% return in the last 1 week, 113.87% return in the last 6 months, and 14.06% YTD return.

Currently, Maharashtra Seamless has a market cap of ₹14142.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1097 & ₹299.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Maharashtra Seamless Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1431.13 1535.15 -6.78% 1338.55 +6.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.82 27.4 -2.12% 24.39 +9.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.74 25.74 -0% 34.62 -25.65% Total Operating Expense 1086.88 1228.51 -11.53% 1126.98 -3.56% Operating Income 344.25 306.64 +12.27% 211.57 +62.71% Net Income Before Taxes 374.32 331.18 +13.03% 212.6 +76.07% Net Income 275.95 250.45 +10.18% 171.76 +60.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.59 18.69 +10.17% 12.82 +60.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹275.95Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1431.13Cr

