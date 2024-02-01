Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Maharashtra Seamless Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 60.66% YoY

Maharashtra Seamless Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 60.66% YoY

Livemint

Revenue increased by 6.92% YoY & profit increased by 60.66% YoY

Maharashtra Seamless Q3 FY24 Results Live

Maharashtra Seamless Q3 FY24 Results Live: Maharashtra Seamless declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.92% & the profit increased by 60.66% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.78% and the profit increased by 10.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.12% q-o-q & increased by 9.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.27% q-o-q & increased by 62.71% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.59 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 60.61% Y-o-Y.

Maharashtra Seamless has delivered 7.54% return in the last 1 week, 113.87% return in the last 6 months, and 14.06% YTD return.

Currently, Maharashtra Seamless has a market cap of 14142.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1097 & 299.6 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Maharashtra Seamless Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1431.131535.15-6.78%1338.55+6.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.8227.4-2.12%24.39+9.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.7425.74-0%34.62-25.65%
Total Operating Expense1086.881228.51-11.53%1126.98-3.56%
Operating Income344.25306.64+12.27%211.57+62.71%
Net Income Before Taxes374.32331.18+13.03%212.6+76.07%
Net Income275.95250.45+10.18%171.76+60.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.5918.69+10.17%12.82+60.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹275.95Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1431.13Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.