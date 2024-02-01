Maharashtra Seamless Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 60.66% YoY

Maharashtra Seamless Q3 FY24 Results Live: Maharashtra Seamless declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.92% & the profit increased by 60.66% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.78% and the profit increased by 10.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.12% q-o-q & increased by 9.96% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 12.27% q-o-q & increased by 62.71% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹20.59 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 60.61% Y-o-Y.
Maharashtra Seamless has delivered 7.54% return in the last 1 week, 113.87% return in the last 6 months, and 14.06% YTD return.
Currently, Maharashtra Seamless has a market cap of ₹14142.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1097 & ₹299.6 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Maharashtra Seamless Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1431.13
|1535.15
|-6.78%
|1338.55
|+6.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.82
|27.4
|-2.12%
|24.39
|+9.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.74
|25.74
|-0%
|34.62
|-25.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|1086.88
|1228.51
|-11.53%
|1126.98
|-3.56%
|Operating Income
|344.25
|306.64
|+12.27%
|211.57
|+62.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|374.32
|331.18
|+13.03%
|212.6
|+76.07%
|Net Income
|275.95
|250.45
|+10.18%
|171.76
|+60.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.59
|18.69
|+10.17%
|12.82
|+60.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹275.95Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1431.13Cr
