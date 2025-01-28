Maharashtra Seamless Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 32.57% YOY, profit at ₹186.07 crore and revenue at ₹1408.11 crore

Maharashtra Seamless Q3 Results 2025:Maharashtra Seamless declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, reporting a notable decline in both topline and profit margins. The company's revenue decreased by 1.61% year-over-year to ₹1408.11 crore, while profit fell by a substantial 32.57% year-over-year, amounting to ₹186.07 crore. This marks a concerning trend for investors, especially as the company also reported a revenue decline of 42.36% and a profit drop of 51.67% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of operational efficiency, Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 49.58% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 14.58% year-over-year. This fluctuation may indicate a strategic shift in cost management, but the overall impact on profitability remains significant.

The operating income for Maharashtra Seamless was also adversely affected, showing a decrease of 16.69% quarter-over-quarter and a 26.13% reduction year-over-year. Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹13.89, reflecting a decrease of 32.54% compared to the same period last year.

Maharashtra Seamless has faced challenges in the market, delivering a -6.23% return in the last week, -8.25% over the last six months, and a -12.57% year-to-date return. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹8212.15 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1097 and a low of ₹566.5.

As of 28 Jan, 2025, analysts remain divided on the company's outlook, with 1 out of 2 covering analysts giving a Hold rating and the other a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy, suggesting some optimism in the face of recent results.

Maharashtra Seamless Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1408.11 2442.79 -42.36% 1431.13 -1.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 30.73 60.95 -49.58% 26.82 +14.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.28 50.25 -49.69% 25.74 -1.79% Total Operating Expense 1153.8 2137.54 -46.02% 1086.88 +6.16% Operating Income 254.31 305.25 -16.69% 344.25 -26.13% Net Income Before Taxes 251.75 449.58 -44% 374.32 -32.74% Net Income 186.07 384.99 -51.67% 275.95 -32.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.89 28.74 -51.67% 20.59 -32.54%

