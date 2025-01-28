Maharashtra Seamless Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 32.57% YOY, profit at ₹186.07 crore and revenue at ₹1408.11 crore

Maharashtra Seamless Q3 Results 2025:Maharashtra Seamless declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, reporting a notable decline in both topline and profit margins. The company's revenue decreased by 1.61% year-over-year to ₹1408.11 crore, while profit fell by a substantial 32.57% year-over-year, amounting to ₹186.07 crore. This marks a concerning trend for investors, especially as the company also reported a revenue decline of 42.36% and a profit drop of 51.67% compared to the previous quarter.
In terms of operational efficiency, Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 49.58% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 14.58% year-over-year. This fluctuation may indicate a strategic shift in cost management, but the overall impact on profitability remains significant.
The operating income for Maharashtra Seamless was also adversely affected, showing a decrease of 16.69% quarter-over-quarter and a 26.13% reduction year-over-year. Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹13.89, reflecting a decrease of 32.54% compared to the same period last year.
Maharashtra Seamless has faced challenges in the market, delivering a -6.23% return in the last week, -8.25% over the last six months, and a -12.57% year-to-date return. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹8212.15 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1097 and a low of ₹566.5.
As of 28 Jan, 2025, analysts remain divided on the company's outlook, with 1 out of 2 covering analysts giving a Hold rating and the other a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy, suggesting some optimism in the face of recent results.
Maharashtra Seamless Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1408.11
|2442.79
|-42.36%
|1431.13
|-1.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|30.73
|60.95
|-49.58%
|26.82
|+14.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.28
|50.25
|-49.69%
|25.74
|-1.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|1153.8
|2137.54
|-46.02%
|1086.88
|+6.16%
|Operating Income
|254.31
|305.25
|-16.69%
|344.25
|-26.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|251.75
|449.58
|-44%
|374.32
|-32.74%
|Net Income
|186.07
|384.99
|-51.67%
|275.95
|-32.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.89
|28.74
|-51.67%
|20.59
|-32.54%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹186.07Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1408.11Cr