Maharashtra Seamless Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 32.57% YOY, profit at ₹186.07 crore and revenue at ₹1408.11 crore

Published28 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Maharashtra Seamless Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025
Maharashtra Seamless Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025

Maharashtra Seamless Q3 Results 2025:Maharashtra Seamless declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, reporting a notable decline in both topline and profit margins. The company's revenue decreased by 1.61% year-over-year to 1408.11 crore, while profit fell by a substantial 32.57% year-over-year, amounting to 186.07 crore. This marks a concerning trend for investors, especially as the company also reported a revenue decline of 42.36% and a profit drop of 51.67% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of operational efficiency, Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 49.58% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 14.58% year-over-year. This fluctuation may indicate a strategic shift in cost management, but the overall impact on profitability remains significant.

The operating income for Maharashtra Seamless was also adversely affected, showing a decrease of 16.69% quarter-over-quarter and a 26.13% reduction year-over-year. Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 13.89, reflecting a decrease of 32.54% compared to the same period last year.

Maharashtra Seamless has faced challenges in the market, delivering a -6.23% return in the last week, -8.25% over the last six months, and a -12.57% year-to-date return. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 8212.15 crore, with a 52-week high of 1097 and a low of 566.5.

As of 28 Jan, 2025, analysts remain divided on the company's outlook, with 1 out of 2 covering analysts giving a Hold rating and the other a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy, suggesting some optimism in the face of recent results.

Maharashtra Seamless Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1408.112442.79-42.36%1431.13-1.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total30.7360.95-49.58%26.82+14.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.2850.25-49.69%25.74-1.79%
Total Operating Expense1153.82137.54-46.02%1086.88+6.16%
Operating Income254.31305.25-16.69%344.25-26.13%
Net Income Before Taxes251.75449.58-44%374.32-32.74%
Net Income186.07384.99-51.67%275.95-32.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.8928.74-51.67%20.59-32.54%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
