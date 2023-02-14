Maharatna CPSE Power Finance declared 3rd interim dividend, PAT up 7% in Q3

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has approved “Declaration of Third interim dividend @ Rs.3.50 (Rupees Three paisa fifty only) per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ₹10/- each for the FY 2022-23. Further, it is to inform that Friday, 24th February, 2023 shall be reckoned as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Third Interim Dividend for the FY 2022-23. The date of payment /dispatch of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be on or before 14th March, 2023."