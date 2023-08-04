Mahindra and Mahindra Q1 Results Preview: Decent rise in revenue, EBITDA margin likely; here's what brokerages expect2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST
The June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) are expected to show a healthy rise in the company's revenue and EBITDA margin primarily because of improved product mix and lower raw material costs. The automaker will announce its Q1FY24 earnings on Friday (August 4).