Kotak Institutional Equities estimates a 23 per cent YoY increase in revenues in Q1FY24 led by (1) a 33% YoY increase in automotive segment revenues, driven by a 21 per cent YoY increase in volumes and a 9 per cent YoY increase in ASPs (average selling prices) due to price increases taken by the company and a richer product mix, and (2) 8 per cent YoY increase in the tractor segment revenues mainly due to an 11 per cent QoQ increase in ASPs due to price increases, higher mix of more than 40 HP tractors as well as farm implements.