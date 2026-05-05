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M&M’s Anish Shah shifts focus to AI as profits surge in his fifth year at helm

Ayaan Kartik
4 min read5 May 2026, 07:21 PM IST
Mahindra Group managing director and chief executive officer Anish Shah.
Mahindra Group managing director and chief executive officer Anish Shah.(PTI)
Summary

The Mahindra group's has crafted an AI strategy to increase revenue, which surged 26% year-on-year 2025-26.

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NEW DELHI,MUMBAI : Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd's group chief executive, Anish Shah, is shifting his focus to deploying artificial intelligence, as the conglomerate closed its fifth year under his leadership with double-digit profit growth.

NEW DELHI,MUMBAI : Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd's group chief executive, Anish Shah, is shifting his focus to deploying artificial intelligence, as the conglomerate closed its fifth year under his leadership with double-digit profit growth.

The Mumbai-based company has crafted a strategy to increase revenue, which surged 26% year-on-year to 1.98 trillion in 2025-26, by using AI to enhance the service experience, improve marketing efficiency, and shorten the time-to-market for new products.

The Mumbai-based company has crafted a strategy to increase revenue, which surged 26% year-on-year to 1.98 trillion in 2025-26, by using AI to enhance the service experience, improve marketing efficiency, and shorten the time-to-market for new products.

Revenue surge was powered by a 20% on-year jump in sports utility vehicle (SUV) volumes to over 660,000 units, dethroning rival Hyundai Motor India from the second position, while net profit rose 32% on-year to 18,621 crore, further supported by growth across its business segments and a reduction in loss-making assets overseas.

Also Read | Ather Energy nears breakeven as scale, new stores lift FY26 revenue

Its real estate and logistics business, Mahindra Lifespaces and Mahindra Logistics, reported a 50% rise in profit after tax, while its automobile segment—the largest contributor—posted 33% profit growth. Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth-largest IT services company, ended the fiscal year with a 7% rise in net profit.

Now, M&M wants to improve efficiencies to further boost revenue while reducing costs and turnaround time.

“Over the past few months, I have spent an hour a day on AI, one hour every day. Because this is something that has the ability to transform all our businesses, and we are therefore putting a tremendous amount of effort into it,” Shah told reporters in Mumbai.

“If we want to lead the industry, we have to be a technology leader in that industry. The foundation is important, and we did spend some time building that foundation,” Shah added.

The company’s share on Tuesday jumped 3.7% during trading hours when the results were announced, compared with a 0.6% gain in the Nifty Auto.

AI focus

The conglomerate is doubling down on AI as it prepares for a product offensive over the next five years—16 new launches in the SUV space, including 10 internal combustion vehicles and six electric vehicles by 2031.

While the 56-year-old CEO did not lay out an investment plan to build AI capabilities, he noted that this will be done across all businesses through process improvements.

Also Read | As cars get smarter, global mid-tier auto suppliers look to India for growth

In the automotive industry, it will focus on key areas, including the use of AI in manufacturing, AI-assisted service, AI for marketing, and simulations for product development.

Through these efforts, it expects to generate more than 4,100 crore in revenue share and reduce the time-to-market for new products by at least 10%.

In financial services, the company will use AI to aid customer acquisition and improve decision-making when selecting customer profiles. It will also focus on call centre automation.

The comments come as Shah completes five years at the helm of the group. He joined the group in August 2014 as president of group special projects from GE Capital and was elevated to the position of group CEO and managing director in April 2021, taking over from former CEO and MD Pawan Goenka. Shah was reappointed as group CEO and MD until 2030.

Growth foundation

The Mahindra group is also investing in expanding capacity to increase volumes to meet demand. It plans to end the current fiscal year with 816,000 units-per-year capacity for its SUVs, up from 774,000.

One of the key highlights for the company over the last five years has been the exit from international operations, which were not profitable, in a bid to cut losses and focus on areas that were helping the group grow.

Exits from international subsidiaries and associate companies in Japan, Finland and Sri Lanka in 2025-26 have narrowed the list of loss-making foreign firms, with savings of about 313 crore, or 2.2% of its consolidated profit of 14,073 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Also Read | Why EV makers are racing to rewrite the service playbook

Shah, during his presentation on Tuesday, highlighted that the company has maintained its stated guidance of 18-20% return on equity, which has remained in that range since 2022-23.

When asked about the journey with the company over the last five years, Shah noted that there are several opportunities for growth in the future, even as the time presents volatilities.

“We are positioned well today to take advantage of the opportunity in the world. Because of the teams we have, because of the culture we have, the strength we have in all our businesses, and that's what you're seeing reflected in our results. So, given all of that, it has been an absolute wonder,” Shah said.

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Meet the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsM&M’s Anish Shah shifts focus to AI as profits surge in his fifth year at helm

M&M’s Anish Shah shifts focus to AI as profits surge in his fifth year at helm

Ayaan Kartik
4 min read5 May 2026, 07:21 PM IST
Mahindra Group managing director and chief executive officer Anish Shah.
Mahindra Group managing director and chief executive officer Anish Shah.(PTI)
Summary

The Mahindra group's has crafted an AI strategy to increase revenue, which surged 26% year-on-year 2025-26.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI,MUMBAI : Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd's group chief executive, Anish Shah, is shifting his focus to deploying artificial intelligence, as the conglomerate closed its fifth year under his leadership with double-digit profit growth.

NEW DELHI,MUMBAI : Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd's group chief executive, Anish Shah, is shifting his focus to deploying artificial intelligence, as the conglomerate closed its fifth year under his leadership with double-digit profit growth.

The Mumbai-based company has crafted a strategy to increase revenue, which surged 26% year-on-year to 1.98 trillion in 2025-26, by using AI to enhance the service experience, improve marketing efficiency, and shorten the time-to-market for new products.

The Mumbai-based company has crafted a strategy to increase revenue, which surged 26% year-on-year to 1.98 trillion in 2025-26, by using AI to enhance the service experience, improve marketing efficiency, and shorten the time-to-market for new products.

Revenue surge was powered by a 20% on-year jump in sports utility vehicle (SUV) volumes to over 660,000 units, dethroning rival Hyundai Motor India from the second position, while net profit rose 32% on-year to 18,621 crore, further supported by growth across its business segments and a reduction in loss-making assets overseas.

Also Read | Ather Energy nears breakeven as scale, new stores lift FY26 revenue

Its real estate and logistics business, Mahindra Lifespaces and Mahindra Logistics, reported a 50% rise in profit after tax, while its automobile segment—the largest contributor—posted 33% profit growth. Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth-largest IT services company, ended the fiscal year with a 7% rise in net profit.

Now, M&M wants to improve efficiencies to further boost revenue while reducing costs and turnaround time.

“Over the past few months, I have spent an hour a day on AI, one hour every day. Because this is something that has the ability to transform all our businesses, and we are therefore putting a tremendous amount of effort into it,” Shah told reporters in Mumbai.

“If we want to lead the industry, we have to be a technology leader in that industry. The foundation is important, and we did spend some time building that foundation,” Shah added.

The company’s share on Tuesday jumped 3.7% during trading hours when the results were announced, compared with a 0.6% gain in the Nifty Auto.

AI focus

The conglomerate is doubling down on AI as it prepares for a product offensive over the next five years—16 new launches in the SUV space, including 10 internal combustion vehicles and six electric vehicles by 2031.

While the 56-year-old CEO did not lay out an investment plan to build AI capabilities, he noted that this will be done across all businesses through process improvements.

Also Read | As cars get smarter, global mid-tier auto suppliers look to India for growth

In the automotive industry, it will focus on key areas, including the use of AI in manufacturing, AI-assisted service, AI for marketing, and simulations for product development.

Through these efforts, it expects to generate more than 4,100 crore in revenue share and reduce the time-to-market for new products by at least 10%.

In financial services, the company will use AI to aid customer acquisition and improve decision-making when selecting customer profiles. It will also focus on call centre automation.

The comments come as Shah completes five years at the helm of the group. He joined the group in August 2014 as president of group special projects from GE Capital and was elevated to the position of group CEO and managing director in April 2021, taking over from former CEO and MD Pawan Goenka. Shah was reappointed as group CEO and MD until 2030.

Growth foundation

The Mahindra group is also investing in expanding capacity to increase volumes to meet demand. It plans to end the current fiscal year with 816,000 units-per-year capacity for its SUVs, up from 774,000.

One of the key highlights for the company over the last five years has been the exit from international operations, which were not profitable, in a bid to cut losses and focus on areas that were helping the group grow.

Exits from international subsidiaries and associate companies in Japan, Finland and Sri Lanka in 2025-26 have narrowed the list of loss-making foreign firms, with savings of about 313 crore, or 2.2% of its consolidated profit of 14,073 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Also Read | Why EV makers are racing to rewrite the service playbook

Shah, during his presentation on Tuesday, highlighted that the company has maintained its stated guidance of 18-20% return on equity, which has remained in that range since 2022-23.

When asked about the journey with the company over the last five years, Shah noted that there are several opportunities for growth in the future, even as the time presents volatilities.

“We are positioned well today to take advantage of the opportunity in the world. Because of the teams we have, because of the culture we have, the strength we have in all our businesses, and that's what you're seeing reflected in our results. So, given all of that, it has been an absolute wonder,” Shah said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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