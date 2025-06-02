Mahindra cements 2nd position as Tata Motors, Hyundai’s sales continue to lag behind
Ayaan Kartik 5 min read 02 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Compared to other car makers who have varied offerings such as hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs, Mahindra’s portfolio largely has SUVs, which have benefited from consumers’ preference for larger cars.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd sold 43,691 passenger vehicles in May, edging past Hyundai Motor India Ltd, which sold 38,030 cars, making it the third time in the first five months of the calendar year to emerge as the second largest car maker in India.
