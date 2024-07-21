Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 224.69% YOY

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q1 Results Live : Mahindra Epc Irrigation declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.91% & the loss increased by 224.69% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 36.34% and the loss increased by 276.51%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.23% q-o-q & decreased by 2.11% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1122.58% q-o-q & decreased by 373.13% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.94 for Q1 which decreased by 224.14% Y-o-Y.
Mahindra Epc Irrigation has delivered -0.97% return in the last 1 week, 11% return in last 6 months and 16.25% YTD return.
Currently the Mahindra Epc Irrigation has a market cap of ₹425.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹179.65 & ₹104.55 respectively.
Mahindra Epc Irrigation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|45.31
|71.17
|-36.34%
|53.25
|-14.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.43
|7.84
|-5.23%
|7.59
|-2.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.8
|0.81
|-1.23%
|0.78
|+2.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|48.48
|70.86
|-31.58%
|53.92
|-10.09%
|Operating Income
|-3.17
|0.31
|-1122.58%
|-0.67
|-373.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3.54
|2.1
|-268.57%
|-1.22
|-190.16%
|Net Income
|-2.63
|1.49
|-276.51%
|-0.81
|-224.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.94
|0.53
|-277.36%
|-0.29
|-224.14%