Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 224.69% YOY

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 224.69% YOY

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 14.91% YoY & loss increased by 224.69% YoY

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q1 Results Live : Mahindra Epc Irrigation declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.91% & the loss increased by 224.69% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 36.34% and the loss increased by 276.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.23% q-o-q & decreased by 2.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1122.58% q-o-q & decreased by 373.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.94 for Q1 which decreased by 224.14% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra Epc Irrigation has delivered -0.97% return in the last 1 week, 11% return in last 6 months and 16.25% YTD return.

Currently the Mahindra Epc Irrigation has a market cap of 425.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of 179.65 & 104.55 respectively.

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue45.3171.17-36.34%53.25-14.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.437.84-5.23%7.59-2.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.80.81-1.23%0.78+2.56%
Total Operating Expense48.4870.86-31.58%53.92-10.09%
Operating Income-3.170.31-1122.58%-0.67-373.13%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.542.1-268.57%-1.22-190.16%
Net Income-2.631.49-276.51%-0.81-224.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.940.53-277.36%-0.29-224.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.63Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹45.31Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

