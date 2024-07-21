Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 224.69% YOY

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 14.91% YoY & loss increased by 224.69% YoY

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q1 Results Live : Mahindra Epc Irrigation declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.91% & the loss increased by 224.69% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 36.34% and the loss increased by 276.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.23% q-o-q & decreased by 2.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1122.58% q-o-q & decreased by 373.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.94 for Q1 which decreased by 224.14% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra Epc Irrigation has delivered -0.97% return in the last 1 week, 11% return in last 6 months and 16.25% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Mahindra Epc Irrigation has a market cap of ₹425.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹179.65 & ₹104.55 respectively.

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 45.31 71.17 -36.34% 53.25 -14.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.43 7.84 -5.23% 7.59 -2.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.8 0.81 -1.23% 0.78 +2.56% Total Operating Expense 48.48 70.86 -31.58% 53.92 -10.09% Operating Income -3.17 0.31 -1122.58% -0.67 -373.13% Net Income Before Taxes -3.54 2.1 -268.57% -1.22 -190.16% Net Income -2.63 1.49 -276.51% -0.81 -224.69% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.94 0.53 -277.36% -0.29 -224.14%

