Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q2 Results Live: Loss Rise by 305.88% YOY

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 13.37% YoY & loss increased by 305.88% YoY.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q2 Results Live
Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q2 Results Live

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q2 Results Live : Mahindra Epc Irrigation announced its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in performance. The company's topline revenue saw a decrease of 13.37% year-over-year, while losses surged by an alarming 305.88% compared to the same quarter last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Mahindra Epc Irrigation reported a revenue growth of 10.4%. However, this was overshadowed by a 4.94% increase in losses. The company's financial health appears to be deteriorating as the operating income fell by 18.61% quarter-over-quarter, marking a staggering decrease of 1878.95% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at -0.99, reflecting a decline of 312.5% compared to the same period last year. This sharp downturn has raised concerns among investors regarding the company's profitability and future prospects.

Moreover, Mahindra Epc Irrigation has not fared well in the stock market lately, delivering a return of -5.41% over the last week, -11.57% over the past six months, and a -6.34% return year-to-date. These figures indicate a troubling trend for stakeholders.

The company's market capitalization currently stands at 343 crore, with a 52-week high of 179.65 and a low of 108.05. The substantial loss reported and the decline in revenue have contributed to a cautious outlook among investors.

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue50.0245.31+10.4%57.74-13.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.317.43+11.84%8.03+3.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.810.8+1.25%0.78+3.85%
Total Operating Expense53.7848.48+10.93%57.93-7.16%
Operating Income-3.76-3.17-18.61%-0.19-1878.95%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.71-3.54-4.8%-0.74-401.35%
Net Income-2.76-2.63-4.94%-0.68-305.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.99-0.94-5.32%-0.24-312.5%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-2.76Cr
₹50.02Cr
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsMahindra Epc Irrigation Q2 Results Live: Loss Rise by 305.88% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    544.30
    11:18 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    15.5 (2.93%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.35
    11:18 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    1 (0.66%)

    Tata Motors share price

    908.50
    11:18 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    16.8 (1.88%)

    Tata Power share price

    452.50
    11:18 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.45 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Torrent Power share price

    1,978.00
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    39.1 (2.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,038.60
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -362.9 (-5.67%)

    Infosys share price

    1,881.80
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -87.7 (-4.45%)

    Tanla Platforms share price

    820.65
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-4.29%)

    360 One Wam share price

    1,060.95
    11:04 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -46.3 (-4.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,192.05
    11:08 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    67.55 (6.01%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,922.00
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    131.2 (4.7%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,429.80
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    189.45 (4.47%)

    Pidilite Industries share price

    3,291.10
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    136.35 (4.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.