Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q2 Results Live: Loss Rise by 305.88% YOY

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q2 Results Live : Mahindra Epc Irrigation announced its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in performance. The company's topline revenue saw a decrease of 13.37% year-over-year, while losses surged by an alarming 305.88% compared to the same quarter last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Mahindra Epc Irrigation reported a revenue growth of 10.4%. However, this was overshadowed by a 4.94% increase in losses. The company's financial health appears to be deteriorating as the operating income fell by 18.61% quarter-over-quarter, marking a staggering decrease of 1878.95% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-0.99, reflecting a decline of 312.5% compared to the same period last year. This sharp downturn has raised concerns among investors regarding the company's profitability and future prospects.

Moreover, Mahindra Epc Irrigation has not fared well in the stock market lately, delivering a return of -5.41% over the last week, -11.57% over the past six months, and a -6.34% return year-to-date. These figures indicate a troubling trend for stakeholders.

The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹343 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹179.65 and a low of ₹108.05. The substantial loss reported and the decline in revenue have contributed to a cautious outlook among investors.

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 50.02 45.31 +10.4% 57.74 -13.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.31 7.43 +11.84% 8.03 +3.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.81 0.8 +1.25% 0.78 +3.85% Total Operating Expense 53.78 48.48 +10.93% 57.93 -7.16% Operating Income -3.76 -3.17 -18.61% -0.19 -1878.95% Net Income Before Taxes -3.71 -3.54 -4.8% -0.74 -401.35% Net Income -2.76 -2.63 -4.94% -0.68 -305.88% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.99 -0.94 -5.32% -0.24 -312.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.76Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹50.02Cr

