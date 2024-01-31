Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q3 FY24 results: profit at 1.67Cr, Revenue increased by 22.04% YoY

Mahindra Epc Irrigation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 22.04% & the profit came at ₹1.67cr. It is noteworthy that Mahindra Epc Irrigation had declared a loss of ₹0.38cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 39.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.25% q-o-q & increased by 6.59% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1736.84% q-o-q & increased by 370.43% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.6 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 528.57% Y-o-Y.
Mahindra Epc Irrigation has delivered 12.78% return in the last 1 week, 43.74% return in the last 6 months, and 16.82% YTD return.
Currently, Mahindra Epc Irrigation has a market cap of ₹427.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹162.8 & ₹83.8 respectively.
Mahindra Epc Irrigation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|80.29
|57.74
|+39.05%
|65.79
|+22.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.93
|8.03
|-1.25%
|7.44
|+6.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.78
|0.78
|-0%
|0.76
|+2.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|77.18
|57.93
|+33.23%
|66.94
|+15.3%
|Operating Income
|3.11
|-0.19
|+1736.84%
|-1.15
|+370.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.29
|-0.74
|+409.46%
|-0.72
|+418.06%
|Net Income
|1.67
|-0.68
|+345.59%
|-0.38
|+539.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.6
|-0.24
|+350%
|-0.14
|+528.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.67Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹80.29Cr
