Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q3 FY24 results: profit at 1.67Cr, Revenue increased by 22.04% YoY

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q3 FY24 results: profit at 1.67Cr, Revenue increased by 22.04% YoY

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 22.04% YoY & profit at 1.67Cr

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q3 FY24 Results Live

Mahindra Epc Irrigation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 22.04% & the profit came at 1.67cr. It is noteworthy that Mahindra Epc Irrigation had declared a loss of 0.38cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 39.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.25% q-o-q & increased by 6.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1736.84% q-o-q & increased by 370.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.6 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 528.57% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra Epc Irrigation has delivered 12.78% return in the last 1 week, 43.74% return in the last 6 months, and 16.82% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra Epc Irrigation has a market cap of 427.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of 162.8 & 83.8 respectively.

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue80.2957.74+39.05%65.79+22.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.938.03-1.25%7.44+6.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.780.78-0%0.76+2.63%
Total Operating Expense77.1857.93+33.23%66.94+15.3%
Operating Income3.11-0.19+1736.84%-1.15+370.43%
Net Income Before Taxes2.29-0.74+409.46%-0.72+418.06%
Net Income1.67-0.68+345.59%-0.38+539.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.6-0.24+350%-0.14+528.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.67Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹80.29Cr

