Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q3 FY24 results: profit at 1.67Cr, Revenue increased by 22.04% YoY

Mahindra Epc Irrigation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 22.04% & the profit came at ₹1.67cr. It is noteworthy that Mahindra Epc Irrigation had declared a loss of ₹0.38cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 39.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.25% q-o-q & increased by 6.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1736.84% q-o-q & increased by 370.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.6 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 528.57% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra Epc Irrigation has delivered 12.78% return in the last 1 week, 43.74% return in the last 6 months, and 16.82% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra Epc Irrigation has a market cap of ₹427.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹162.8 & ₹83.8 respectively.

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 80.29 57.74 +39.05% 65.79 +22.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.93 8.03 -1.25% 7.44 +6.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.78 0.78 -0% 0.76 +2.63% Total Operating Expense 77.18 57.93 +33.23% 66.94 +15.3% Operating Income 3.11 -0.19 +1736.84% -1.15 +370.43% Net Income Before Taxes 2.29 -0.74 +409.46% -0.72 +418.06% Net Income 1.67 -0.68 +345.59% -0.38 +539.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.6 -0.24 +350% -0.14 +528.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.67Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹80.29Cr

