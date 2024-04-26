Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 45.82% YOY

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q4 Results Live : Mahindra Epc Irrigation declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 0.31% & the profit decreased by 45.82% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 11.36% and the profit decreased by 10.78%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.13% q-o-q & increased by 1.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 90.03% q-o-q & decreased by 87.55% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.53 for Q4 which decreased by 46.26% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra Epc Irrigation has delivered -2.12% return in the last 1 week, 20.22% return in last 6 months and 4.08% YTD return.

Currently the Mahindra Epc Irrigation has a market cap of ₹380.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹162.8 & ₹92.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 71.17 80.29 -11.36% 70.95 +0.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.84 7.93 -1.13% 7.75 +1.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.81 0.78 +3.85% 0.76 +6.58% Total Operating Expense 70.86 77.18 -8.19% 68.46 +3.51% Operating Income 0.31 3.11 -90.03% 2.49 -87.55% Net Income Before Taxes 2.1 2.29 -8.3% 3.35 -37.31% Net Income 1.49 1.67 -10.78% 2.75 -45.82% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.53 0.6 -11.67% 0.99 -46.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.49Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹71.17Cr

