Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 45.82% YOY

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 45.82% YOY

Livemint

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.31% YoY & profit decreased by 45.82% YoY

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q4 Results Live

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q4 Results Live : Mahindra Epc Irrigation declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 0.31% & the profit decreased by 45.82% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 11.36% and the profit decreased by 10.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.13% q-o-q & increased by 1.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 90.03% q-o-q & decreased by 87.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.53 for Q4 which decreased by 46.26% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra Epc Irrigation has delivered -2.12% return in the last 1 week, 20.22% return in last 6 months and 4.08% YTD return.

Currently the Mahindra Epc Irrigation has a market cap of 380.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of 162.8 & 92.25 respectively.

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue71.1780.29-11.36%70.95+0.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.847.93-1.13%7.75+1.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.810.78+3.85%0.76+6.58%
Total Operating Expense70.8677.18-8.19%68.46+3.51%
Operating Income0.313.11-90.03%2.49-87.55%
Net Income Before Taxes2.12.29-8.3%3.35-37.31%
Net Income1.491.67-10.78%2.75-45.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.530.6-11.67%0.99-46.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.49Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹71.17Cr

