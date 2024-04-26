Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 45.82% YOY

Mahindra Epc Irrigation Q4 Results Live : Mahindra Epc Irrigation declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 0.31% & the profit decreased by 45.82% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 11.36% and the profit decreased by 10.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.13% q-o-q & increased by 1.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 90.03% q-o-q & decreased by 87.55% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.53 for Q4 which decreased by 46.26% Y-o-Y.
Mahindra Epc Irrigation has delivered -2.12% return in the last 1 week, 20.22% return in last 6 months and 4.08% YTD return.
Currently the Mahindra Epc Irrigation has a market cap of ₹380.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹162.8 & ₹92.25 respectively.
Mahindra Epc Irrigation Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|71.17
|80.29
|-11.36%
|70.95
|+0.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.84
|7.93
|-1.13%
|7.75
|+1.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.81
|0.78
|+3.85%
|0.76
|+6.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|70.86
|77.18
|-8.19%
|68.46
|+3.51%
|Operating Income
|0.31
|3.11
|-90.03%
|2.49
|-87.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.1
|2.29
|-8.3%
|3.35
|-37.31%
|Net Income
|1.49
|1.67
|-10.78%
|2.75
|-45.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.53
|0.6
|-11.67%
|0.99
|-46.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.49Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹71.17Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!