Mahindra expected to report twofold jump in net profit in Q4FY21

NEW DELHI: Mahindra and Mahindra, among the country’s leading vehicle manufacturers, is expected report a substantial growth in revenues and net profit for the quarter ended 31 March, on the back of a robust increase in demand for its tractors and gradual recovery in passenger and commercial vehicle business. Operating margin is expected to improve on higher share of tractors and increase in product prices.

According to brokerage ICICI Securities, the Mumbai-based manufacturer is likely report a 250% year-on-year increase in its net profit to Rs1,129.3 crore as result of 39% jump in net sales to Rs12510.4 crore for the quarter under review.

Operating profit or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is expected to rise 57.4% to Rs1,932 crore while margins may expand 181 basis points to 15.4% as a result of the stringent cost cutting measure.

Analysts' estimates, compiled by Bloomberg, suggest that Mahindra and Mahindra is expected to report a net profit of Rs1,094.7 crore (13 analysts) and revenue from operations of Rs12,795.10 crore (10 analysts) for the fourth quarter.

The growth in the fourth quarter was aided by the low base in the corresponding period when sales declined substantially in China due to lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the pandemic. India business also reported a substantial decline in sales due to transition to BS-VI emission norms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ever since the unlocking of the economy started in May last year, M&M has been witnessing robust recovery in demand for its tractors due to a faster than expected revival in rural areas. In its auto business, though, the company continues to face challenges due to disruption in supply chain network and intensifying competition in the sport utility vehicle segment.

“Overall automotive volumes rose 10% YoY, tractor segment 35% YoY and auto segment 16% YoY. We expect margin improvement of 181bps YoY to 15.4% due to mix benefit via the higher volume share of tractor segment (43% vis-à-vis 39% in Q4FY20) to offset the impact of commodity price increases. M&M is expected to report 2.5x growth in adjusted-PAT to Rs11.3bn," said analysts of ICICI Securities.