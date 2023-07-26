Mahindra Holidays Q1 net profit declines 70%

New Delhi: Holiday time share business, Mahindra Holidays, has seen a drastic decline in its net profit by 70.15% down to ₹8.9 crore in the first quarter of the year ended June 30, versus the corresponding quarter last year, when the figure stood at ₹29.82 crore. In terms of consolidated revenue, it saw a marginal 2% increase to ₹651.82 crore in the first quarter of FY24 from ₹637 crore in when compared with the same period last year.

