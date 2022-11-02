Mahindra Holidays reported a 30% drop in PAT as costs rises

On a standalone basis In Q2FY23, the company reported a net profit or profit after tax (PAT) of ₹30.90 cr compared to ₹40.55 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY fall of 23.79%. In the quarter that ended June or Q1FY23, the company had reported a net profit of ₹33.60 Cr, representing a QoQ fall of 8.03%. The company reported net sales of ₹283.60 Cr in the quarter that ended September 2022 compared to ₹237.66 Cr in the same quarter last year, representing a YoY growth of 19.33%. In Q1FY23 the company reported net sales of ₹287.86 Cr.