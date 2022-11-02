Mahindra Holidays reported a 30% drop in PAT as costs rises

Mahindra Holidays reported a 30% drop in PAT as costs rises1 min read . 03:27 PM IST
India's Mahindra Holidays Q2 profit falls 31% as costs rise
Due to increasing costs and a decline in sales at its European businesses, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd. announced a 30.7% fall in profit for Q2FY23 on Wednesday.
On a standalone basis In Q2FY23, the company reported a net profit or profit after tax (PAT) of ₹30.90 cr compared to ₹40.55 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY fall of 23.79%. In the quarter that ended June or Q1FY23, the company had reported a net profit of ₹33.60 Cr, representing a QoQ fall of 8.03%. The company reported net sales of ₹283.60 Cr in the quarter that ended September 2022 compared to ₹237.66 Cr in the same quarter last year, representing a YoY growth of 19.33%. In Q1FY23 the company reported net sales of ₹287.86 Cr.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of ₹41.39 Cr in Q2FY23, compared to ₹59.76 Cr in Q2FY22 and ₹29.82 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY fall of 30.73% and QoQ growth of 38.79%. The company reported net sales of ₹598.36 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹546.39 Cr in Q2FY22 and ₹604.85 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 9.51% and QoQ growth fall of 1.07%.
Companies globally ranging from white goods makers to hotel operators have taken a hit to their profits from higher labor and input costs in recent quarters.
On a consolidated basis, the company's total expenses reached ₹574.65 Cr compared to ₹515.12 Cr reported in the year-ago quarter and on a standalone basis the net expenses reached ₹260.09 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹210.34 Cr in Q2FY22.
(With inputs from agencies)
