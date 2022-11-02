Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Mahindra Holidays reported a 30% drop in PAT as costs rises

1 min read . 03:27 PM ISTLivemint
Due to increasing costs and a decline in sales at its European businesses, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd. announced a 30.7% fall in profit for Q2FY23 on Wednesday.

India's Mahindra Holidays Q2 profit falls 31% as costs rise

On a standalone basis In Q2FY23, the company reported a net profit or profit after tax (PAT) of 30.90 cr compared to 40.55 Cr in Q2FY22, representing a YoY fall of 23.79%. In the quarter that ended June or Q1FY23, the company had reported a net profit of 33.60 Cr, representing a QoQ fall of 8.03%. The company reported net sales of 283.60 Cr in the quarter that ended September 2022 compared to 237.66 Cr in the same quarter last year, representing a YoY growth of 19.33%. In Q1FY23 the company reported net sales of 287.86 Cr.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of 41.39 Cr in Q2FY23, compared to 59.76 Cr in Q2FY22 and 29.82 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY fall of 30.73% and QoQ growth of 38.79%. The company reported net sales of 598.36 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to 546.39 Cr in Q2FY22 and 604.85 Cr in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 9.51% and QoQ growth fall of 1.07%.

Companies globally ranging from white goods makers to hotel operators have taken a hit to their profits from higher labor and input costs in recent quarters.

On a consolidated basis, the company's total expenses reached 574.65 Cr compared to 515.12 Cr reported in the year-ago quarter and on a standalone basis the net expenses reached 260.09 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to 210.34 Cr in Q2FY22.

(With inputs from agencies)

