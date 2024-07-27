Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3153.78% YOY

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q1 Results Live : Mahindra Holidays & Resorts announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 6.28% increase in revenue and an impressive 3153.78% rise in profit year-over-year.

However, the company experienced a decline of 18.41% in revenue and a significant 92.85% drop in profit compared to the previous quarter.

Despite the quarterly fluctuations, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts managed to reduce Selling, general & administrative expenses by 0.52% quarter-over-quarter, while seeing a 2.58% increase year-over-year.

The operating income followed a similar pattern, decreasing by 83.59% from the previous quarter but soaring by 524.65% compared to the same quarter last year.

The EPS for Q1 stood at 0.29, marking a substantial 2800% increase year-over-year for the company.

In terms of market performance, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts delivered returns of 5.47% in the last week, 19.99% in the last 6 months, and 25.9% year-to-date.

As of now, the company boasts a market capitalization of 9617.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price of 505 and 328.3 respectively.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue652.86800.19-18.41%614.31+6.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total191.2192.19-0.52%186.38+2.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization88.6686.03+3.05%81.25+9.11%
Total Operating Expense636.15698.44-8.92%611.63+4.01%
Operating Income16.7101.75-83.59%2.67+524.65%
Net Income Before Taxes14.04109.1-87.13%8.71+61.15%
Net Income5.8982.36-92.85%0.18+3153.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.294.09-92.91%0.01+2800%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹5.89Cr
₹652.86Cr
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 09:52 AM IST
