Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3153.78% YOY

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q1 Results Live : Mahindra Holidays & Resorts announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 6.28% increase in revenue and an impressive 3153.78% rise in profit year-over-year.
However, the company experienced a decline of 18.41% in revenue and a significant 92.85% drop in profit compared to the previous quarter.
Despite the quarterly fluctuations, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts managed to reduce Selling, general & administrative expenses by 0.52% quarter-over-quarter, while seeing a 2.58% increase year-over-year.
The operating income followed a similar pattern, decreasing by 83.59% from the previous quarter but soaring by 524.65% compared to the same quarter last year.
The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹0.29, marking a substantial 2800% increase year-over-year for the company.
In terms of market performance, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts delivered returns of 5.47% in the last week, 19.99% in the last 6 months, and 25.9% year-to-date.
As of now, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹9617.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹505 and ₹328.3 respectively.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|652.86
|800.19
|-18.41%
|614.31
|+6.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|191.2
|192.19
|-0.52%
|186.38
|+2.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|88.66
|86.03
|+3.05%
|81.25
|+9.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|636.15
|698.44
|-8.92%
|611.63
|+4.01%
|Operating Income
|16.7
|101.75
|-83.59%
|2.67
|+524.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|14.04
|109.1
|-87.13%
|8.71
|+61.15%
|Net Income
|5.89
|82.36
|-92.85%
|0.18
|+3153.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.29
|4.09
|-92.91%
|0.01
|+2800%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess