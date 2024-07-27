Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3153.78% YOY

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q1 Results Live : Mahindra Holidays & Resorts announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 6.28% increase in revenue and an impressive 3153.78% rise in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the company experienced a decline of 18.41% in revenue and a significant 92.85% drop in profit compared to the previous quarter.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Despite the quarterly fluctuations, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts managed to reduce Selling, general & administrative expenses by 0.52% quarter-over-quarter, while seeing a 2.58% increase year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income followed a similar pattern, decreasing by 83.59% from the previous quarter but soaring by 524.65% compared to the same quarter last year.

The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹0.29, marking a substantial 2800% increase year-over-year for the company.

In terms of market performance, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts delivered returns of 5.47% in the last week, 19.99% in the last 6 months, and 25.9% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹9617.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹505 and ₹328.3 respectively.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 652.86 800.19 -18.41% 614.31 +6.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 191.2 192.19 -0.52% 186.38 +2.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 88.66 86.03 +3.05% 81.25 +9.11% Total Operating Expense 636.15 698.44 -8.92% 611.63 +4.01% Operating Income 16.7 101.75 -83.59% 2.67 +524.65% Net Income Before Taxes 14.04 109.1 -87.13% 8.71 +61.15% Net Income 5.89 82.36 -92.85% 0.18 +3153.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.29 4.09 -92.91% 0.01 +2800%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.89Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹652.86Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar