 Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q3 FY24 results: profit at ₹11.65Cr, Revenue increased by 5.42% YoY | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 02 2024 15:58:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.70 2.89%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 650.40 0.39%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.70 4.10%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.85 -1.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 332.50 3.34%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q3 FY24 results: profit at 11.65Cr, Revenue increased by 5.42% YoY
Back Back

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q3 FY24 results: profit at ₹11.65Cr, Revenue increased by 5.42% YoY

 Livemint

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 5.42% YoY & profit at ₹11.65Cr

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q3 FY24 Results Live

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.42% & the profit came at 11.65cr. It is noteworthy that Mahindra Holidays & Resorts had declared a loss of 11.9cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.68% q-o-q & increased by 12.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 62.5% q-o-q & increased by 6.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.58 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 198.31% Y-o-Y.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has delivered a 0.85% return in the last 1 week, 18.49% return in the last 6 months, and 6.97% YTD return.

Currently, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has a market cap of 8169.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 470 & 248 respectively.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue634.82655.27-3.12%602.17+5.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total187.22177.15+5.68%165.76+12.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization85.5483.79+2.09%72.33+18.26%
Total Operating Expense615.24603.05+2.02%583.74+5.4%
Operating Income19.5852.22-62.5%18.42+6.29%
Net Income Before Taxes6.335.4-82.22%1.33+374.62%
Net Income11.6521.34-45.43%-11.9+197.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.581.06-45.28%-0.59+198.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11.65Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹634.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 04 Feb 2024, 02:45 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App